Christmas Week Film Show: Toyota

Christmas it fast approaching, and it’s time for DSC’s second Christmas edition of the Friday Night Film Show. Yesterday we covered McLaren, which has had an incredible season in GT3 racing winning multiple titles across the world this year, today we look at Toyota.

2016 has been an odd one for the Japanese marquee, its LMP1 effort falling short of wins everywhere expect on home turf in Fuji. There’s no need to remind anyone of this year’s scenes at Le Mans, since these features are about positivity, and it is Christmas time. So Toyota fans, sit back, relax, and check out these bad boys, because Toyota have provided the world with some amazing race cars:

First on the list is a tour around Silverstone at this year’s World Endurance Championship round with Kamui Kobayashi. It feels like the season only just came to a close, yet we at DSC seem to have already forgotten just how ridiculous the closing speeds of LMP1 H to GTE are.

See if you have too:

If that wasn’t convincing enough, here’s helicopter footage from Spa from back in 2014, talk about mobile chicanes!

And now to Le Mans, but not 2016. Instead, here’s footage from 1999, when the GT One TS020 was king, of one going full chat around La Sarthe during the race.

For anyone who was there that weekend, or watched from afar, this is a trip down memory lane!

“But wait”, you say? “It’s Christmas time and that’s not bonkers enough!”

Ok then, here’s what you get when you put an LMP1 engine sans hybrid system in the back of a Prius: a GT300 monster which races in Super GT.

Uber rides will never been the same again…

And finally, we’ve seen plenty of memorable Audi vs Toyota moments since the WEC started back in 2012, so with Audi departing the scene and Toyota left to fight just Porsche going into 2017, here’s the first and last of the big battles between the two marques.

First the battle for the lead between Toyota and Audi back in Le Mans 2012 before it all kicked off with Davidson’s incident and the coming together with the DeltaWing which ended Toyota’s chances.

And now for highlights from Fuji this year, where Audi almost snatched the win off Toyota on the final lap.

We’re going to miss those two giants duking it out…