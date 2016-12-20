CMRTeam & EKS Motorsports Sign Up For Blancpain Asia

Both CMRTeam by Eurasia and EKS Motorsports have confirmed that they will field cars in the inaugural Blancpain GT Series Asia season in 2017.

CMRTeam by Eurasia will enter a Aston Martin V12 Vantage GT3 for drivers James Cai and Kenneth Lim. EKS Motorsports meanwhile will field a single Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR for Am/Am duo Chang Tzu Ching (Keo Chang) and Wang Chih-Chuan (Jeremy Wang). It’s the second Cayman confirmed in Blancpain GT Series Asia’s GT4 class following HubAuto’s announcement last week.

CMRTeam by Eurasia’s Aston Martin GT3 effort will joins the three Mercedes-AMG GT3s confirmed by GruppeM less than two weeks ago. further high-profile announcements are expected early in the new year.

“I’m delighted to welcome another two established names in Asian motorsport to the Blancpain GT Series Asia fold for next season,” said Blancpain GT Series Asia general manager Benjamin Franassovici. “The championship is coming together nicely and we’re expecting to announce more top teams soon. Indeed, at this stage – when considering these latest confirmations, enquiries and firm commitments – we expect to see 20-plus entries for our first campaign in 2017.”

The inaugural Blancpain GT Series Asia season begins at Sepang in Malaysia on April 8/9.