Christmas Week Film Show: GT1

It’s the evening, it’s day three of Christmas week, which means it’s time for a film show.

Today we’re not focusing on a single manufacturer, instead, a category, GT1.

GTE and GT3 are undoubtedly great formulae, and have been a raging success, but GT1, despite its flaws, was a different animal altogether.

Occasionally we all need a reminder of just how ridiculous some of the GT1 machinery was, so here’s a best-of-the-web selection for you to marvel at, as the big day on Sunday draws ever closer. Prepare yourself!

We start with a throbbing Reiter Lamborghini Murcielago GT1 on-board at Zolder. Just look at how much the driver has to fight the wheel!

Once upon a time, a TV show called Top Gear – you may have heard of it? – broke the then-lap record of its test track with an Aston Martin DBR9.

Great footage, great sounds and a great looking car.

Now back to pure racing. There were plenty of memorable duels during the GT1 era, including this one in the final season of the FIA GT1 World Championship between Enrique Bernoldi and Nico Verdonck in the wet at Beijing.

And this one – 2006, Le Mans, Aston Martin, Corvette:

Speaking of Corvettes, the C6.R GT1 has gone down in history as one of the most meaty sounding cars ever. Remember this thunderous 7-litre V8?

Well here it is at Spa, shot from trackside. Crank up the volume…

Now take a look at this, footage of one of the more underrated GT1 cars, the Nissan GT-R GT1. Here’ it’s being shaken down by JRM, with Craig Dolby at the wheel.

It’s another video which deserves your attention.

And finally, courtesy of our friends over at Corvette Motorsport, here’s their GT1 Sendoff video top round this feature off.

GT1 Sendoff: Montage from Corvette Motorsport on Vimeo.

We just can’t help but miss these bad boys at DSC…