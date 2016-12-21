ESM Shows Off Its DPi Ligier

Extreme Speed Motorsport has revealed its 2017 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship DPi Ligier, which features significant aero work to differentiate it from its LMP2 counterpart, like the previously revealed Cadillac and Mazdas.

The ESM DPis will represent Nissan in the 2017 IMSA series. Under the car’s the bodywork is a 3.8-liter Nissan V6 twin-turbo engine.

Christmas came early this year! Here's your first look at our brand new @NISMO @OAKRacingLive Ligier for the 2017 @IMSA season! pic.twitter.com/INvVlfpcLQ — Tequila Patrón ESM (@PatronESM) December 21, 2016

For comparison, below is a shot of the stock universal Ligier JSP217 which ESM’s Nissan DPi is based on, also at Sebring.

A pair of ESM Nissan DPis are set to compete in the entire 2017 IMSA season. Driving them will be Scott Sharp and Ryan Dalziel in the #2 with Pipo Derani in the four-round North American Endurance Cup races. Ed Brown and Johannes van Overbeek meanwhile will share duties in the #22. For the season opener, the all-star duo of Bruno Senna and Brendon Hartley will complete the #22 Ligier’s lineup.

Last season the team won both the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona and Sebring 12 Hours, but spent the majority of its season racing in the FIA WEC.