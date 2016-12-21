Farnbacher & Christodoulou Confirmed For Riley At Daytona

Mario Farnbacher and Adam Christodoulou will share AMG-Team Riley Motorsports’ Mercedes AMG GT3 with previously confirmed full-season drivers Ben Keating and Jeroen Bleekemolen at the 2017 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Farnbacher – who will be racing with Bleekemolen and Keating for the first time at Daytona – will join them for all four rounds of the 2017 Tequila Patrón North American Endurance Cup (NAEC), which also begins with Rolex 24 opener.

“I have the 12 Hours of Sebring and Petit Le Mans already on my win list,” Farnbacher said. “Still on my bucket list is the win at the Rolex 24 and our main goal of the championship. I am super proud to be part of this team, it’s one of the best teams in the paddock.

“Riley Motorsports always has the cars to win, and I am 100% sure that the Mercedes-AMG package for 2017 will also be the same winning one from the past.”

2016 Nurburgring 24 Hours winner Christodoulou meanwhile returns to the Rolex 24 for the first time since finishing sixth in the GT class in 2011, his only previous appearance in the twice-around-the-clock Daytona race.

“To have Adam come on our team for Daytona will be great,” Keating said. “He is an AMG driver and has been running this car in events all around the globe. It is also nice that he has experience here in the Rolex 24.

“That is key for someone coming from across the pond to have experience at Daytona with four classes, navigating the traffic and the different rules. He is going to be a great teammate.”

The new quartet are set to team up publicly for the first time at the traditional Roar Before the Rolex 24 three-day test at Daytona International Speedway, January 6 – 8.