FIA WEC Adopts F1 Medical Warning Light System

The 2017 technical regulations for the FIA WEC include a new mandatory system for all cars designed to assist intervention and medical crews in the immediate aftermath of an accident.

The Medical Warning Light system has been in use in Formula One for several seasons and consists of two colour coded warning lights, connected to the FIA data logger and mounted “near the outside extinguisher switch and visible on both side of the bottom of the windscreen.”

The system is triggered by high G impact loads and gives arriving medical crews an immediate visual indiction of the severity of any impact suffered by the car.

Haas F1 image courtesy of Jakob Ebrey Photography