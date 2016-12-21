MSR’s Acura NSX IMSA Liveries Unveiled

Michael Shank Racing has revealed the liveries for its pair of Acura NSX GT3s which will compete in the 2017 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

The #86 car, commemorating Acura’s 30th anniversary since its establishment in 1986, will have a black nose, fading to a grey cross hatch pattern before giving way to white at the rear. The #93 team car, representing 1993, the year HPD was founded, will reverse the color pattern, with a white front end transitioning to a black rear deck.

Shank Racing’s driver pairings have also been revealed. Andy Lally and Katherine Legge will share the #93 car and will be joined by Mark Wilkins for the North American Endurance Cup races and IndyCar star Graham Rahal for Daytona.

The #86 NSX meanwhile, will see Ozz Negri and Jeff Segal paired up. Tom Dyer will join them in the four endurance races and Ryan Hunter-Reay will complete the lineup for Daytona.

The Acura NSX’s will be in action next on January 6-8 for the “Roar Before the 24” test, prior to the car’s global race debut January 28-29 Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway.