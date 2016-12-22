2017 British GT Media Day Set

Next season’s British GT Championship Media Day will take place at Snetterton on Tuesday 28 March, the series organisers have confirmed.

The Norfolk venue, which also hosted 2016’s pre-season gathering, will welcome back a wide variety of GT3 and GT4 machinery less than three weeks before Oulton Park stages the 25th campaign’s opening round on April 15 & 17.

While the day’s precise entry list will remain TBC until nearer the time, members of the media will have an opportunity to catch up with new and returning teams and drivers, as well as a selection of the new-generation GT3 and GT4 cars making their championship debuts in 2017.

In addition to the series-sanctioned testing at Snetterton during the Media Day, a pre-season test before the opening round at Oulton Park has also been arranged. It will take place on the on the afternoon of Friday 14 April.