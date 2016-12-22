27 Cars On AsLMS Buriram Entry

Round 3 of the 2016/17 Asian Le Mans Series season at Buriram next month is set to feature 27 cars. The series, which returns from its short winter break with a trip to Thailand will feature only minor changes from Fuji.

Across the five categories there will be four in LMP2, nine in LMP3, 12 in GT and one apiece in GT Cup and CN.

The biggest news is the return of PS Racing in the CN class with its Ligier JS53, and Team NZ in the Cup category. Both – as noted above – will be alone in their respective classes though. Elsewhere on the entry, Team AAI’s Mercedes AMG GT3 which raced at Fuji will not take part.

In the points standings Jackie Chan DC Racing leads the way in LMP2 with 43, 11 points ahead of Algarve Pro’s #25 Ligier. The #26 Tockwith Motorsports Ligier JSP3 meanwhile headlines LMP3 is leading the points table with 44 points, with a win and a podium to its name and the #5 DH Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 is currently topping the points table in GT with 37.

