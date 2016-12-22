Christmas Week Film Show: Corvette

I think we can all agree that loud engines noises are a big part of what makes motorsport special. Corvette Racing over the years has shown us that it understands that, and in return has gifted us some of the most spectacular, bonkers GT cars to watch and listen to. What’s more, is that its cars have won more than their fare share of races too.

So, to recognise Corvette Racing’s illustrious history racing GT cars, on the year which the Pratt and Miller effort celebrated its 100th win, let’s have a look at the best the web has to offer in sound and vision:

We’ll begin way back in 1960, with this incredible commissioned documentary filmed by Corvette about its Le Mans trip that year.

It’s an incredible window to motorsport in the ’60s and is basically what you’d imagine would happen if the Twilight Zone’s Rod Serling produced a motorsport documentary. Fabulous.

Flash forward 56 years and you have the modern day Corvette Racing outfit’s C7.Rs battling it out for the GTLM victory at Daytona.

If you haven’t seen the scrap between the two C7.Rs for the lead in the class, then strap yourself in and prepare yourself for a clean, thrilling and dramatic intra-team fight.

Let ’em race boys!

Now for some onboard action, because this one is special. Here’s the ‘Drive’ YouTube channel’s ‘Drivers Eye’ film of Tommy Milner from Petit Le Mans a couple of years back.

It’s so immersive, if you crank it up and put it on a large enough screen, you’ll feel like you’re in the drivers seat. (And we’re only half kidding.)

Next up, here’s Mobil 1 The Grid’s short tribute to Corvette Racing’s 100 wins. It’s got some great pieces of film from over the years, and wraps the team’s history up nicely.

And finally, continuing the 100 wins theme, here’s something a bit different; some audio-only content. Marshall Pruett got together Corvette Racing drivers Jan Magnussen, Antonio Garcia, Tommy Milner, and Oliver Gavin on the Pruett Podcast to share their favorite moments and quite a few laughs while recounting the amazing run to 100 wins.

Oh, and he’s also just released this in-car audio podcast of the #3 C7.R from the Daytona Test earlier this month. Do yourself a favour and turn it up!

For creating noises like that, Corvette Racing, we salute you.