Buhk To Defend Blancpain GT Title With AMG & HTP In ’17

Max Buhk has confirmed his participation in the full Blancpain GT Series with HTP Motorsport for the 2017 season as an AMG factor driver.

As per 2016, Buhk will compete in both the Endurance and Sprint Cup as he aims aims to defend his Driver´s Title which he won alongside teammate Dominik Baumann. In addition, the 24-year-old will race in selected VLN races on the Nordschleife as well as in the traditional 24 hours, in which he debuted in last May.

“It is always nice to know towards the end of the year where you will be racing the coming season“, said Buhk.

“I am highly motivated to defend our championship titles. At the same time, it is my goal to confirm both the teams and my achievements with the Mercedes-AMG GT3 and repeat the successes.

“The competitors will be strong and will have developed over the winter. It will not be an easy year, because the competitiveness was already very high in 2016. Therefore, we are even more motivated, to take the title again.”

Featured image courtesy of Max Buhk