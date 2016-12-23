Christmas Week Film Show: Bentley

The weekend is finally here, it’s Christmas Eve, EVE! Let’s all celebrate by sitting down and flicking through some clips of Bentley’s most head-turning race and road cars shall we?

The first two for you are short movies made about the Continental GT3.

To kick off, here’s a behind-the-scenes piece filmed during the 2014 Pirelli World Challenge season. Some fantastic footage here.

Next up is Bentley Motors’ own short film about the 2015 Bathurst 12 Hour. There’s nothing quite like watching GT3 cars race around the mountain is there?

It’s making us excited for February already!

Now let’s flashback to Bentley’s time at Le Mans with this nice historical throwback from Motor Trend. We’d all love to see a Bentley back at Le Mans again wouldn’t we? Let’s be honest…

And now for something completely different. Our friends at Carfection have been driving fast Bentleys, but not track-specials. In fact, here’s their impressions of the Bentley Bentayga, the world’s fastest SUV.

I’m sure the guys behind the scenes at Bentley HQ could find a way to make this one a GT3 car couldn’t they?

And finally, we’re finishing off with some onboard footage of the Bentley Speed 8 at Silverstone with Guy Smith, courtesy of Road and Track, because why not?

Very nice!