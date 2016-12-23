GRT Confirms Dubai 24 Driver Lineup

Grasser Racing Team has confirmed its drivers for the Dubai 24 Hours next January. The Austrian team, which is also competing in the Daytona 24 Hours next year, will head to the Middle East beforehand with two Lamborghini Huracan GT3s.

Team regulars Rolf Ineichen, Mirko Bortolotti and Christian Engelhart, are confirmed as the main trio. They will be joined by Rolf´s brother Mark Ineichen, his Swiss fellow countryman Adrian Amstutz, Argentinian Blancpain GT driver Ezequil Companc and a completely new face in the team, Lamborghini Junior Rik Breukers.

“We really like to give a chance to rising talents out of the Supertrofeo Series,” said GRT team principal Gottfried Grasser. “The level of performance there is getting higher and higher, so it´s a perfect preparation for the even higher challenges in GT3.”

Ahead of the races at Dubai and Daytona in January, the team has completed an extensive test programme in the USA. Away from the two big endurance races in January, the team will compete full time in the Blancpain GT Series and ADAC GT Masters, and contest the Sebring 12 Hours and further yet to be announced 24H Series races.

The 2017 Dubai 24 Hours is set to run from January 13-14.