Alpine Retains Lapierre For 2017 Season

Signatech Alpine has confirmed that Frenchman Nicolas Lapierre will return to the team in 2017, after winning the 2016 FIA WEC LMP2 title with it alongside Gustavo Menezes and Stephane Richelmi.

While Alpine’s full 2017 programme has yet to be confirmed, the French outfit is likely to return to the WEC to defend its LMP2 title with two new LMP2 chassis.

“Obviously, I’m very happy to pursue my career with Signatech-Alpine,” said Lapierre. “Prior to the 2016 season, I had already had a number of good memories with Philippe Sinault and his team. Twelve months later, and we have added another chapter to our shared history!

“We’re going to keep working relentlessly to get to grips with the challenges of the 2017 LMP2s as well as we can. I am also proud to keep competing on behalf of Alpine. 2017 looks set to be an intense year and I can’t wait to be involved in the events of the next few months.”

“We’re very pleased that Nicolas Lapierre has renewed his faith in Signatech-Alpine,” addedPhilippe Sinault, Signatech-Alpine team principal. “Building on the winning formula of 2016, this is a very important first step as we prepare for the coming season. Together, we are going to have a number of challenges to take on, starting with the introduction of the new LMP2 vehicles.

“Our Alpine A460s will be updated accordingly, supported as ever by the technical skills and knowledge of Oreca. As regards the crew for the #36 car, unfortunately, we won’t be able to keep the same lineup.

“We would have loved to retain Stéphane Richelmi and Gustavo Menezes, but the regulations and the change in status for Gustavo – who becomes a ‘gold’ driver – means that we can’t keep both drivers in the same car.”

Featured image courtesy of Jakob Ebrey Photography