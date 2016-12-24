Christmas Eve Film Show: Ferrari

For Christmas Eve, it’s only right to create a film show themed in a festive red colour isn’t it?

So, without further adieu, here’s a selection of seasonal Ferrari videos to get you through to Christmas morning.

We begin with a bit of Reventino hillclimb action, Ferrari 550 GT style. Is this savage or what?

Now for something a bit more recent. For this writer, a standout memory of 2016 was taking 10 minutes to sit on the pit straight grandstand at Imola – something you rarely do as a journalist – to listen to the ELMS field during a practice session with the DSC Editor.

The sound of the 458 GTE was so loud with the echo from the grandstands that it literally hurt our ears and made the few of us sitting on the grandstand laugh uncontrollably. (When you spend most of the season in a press room you really do forget just how ferocious cars sound.) So here’s a video of one running full-chat at Monza.

We’re going to miss the 458 GTE at DSC, they don’t make ’em like that anymore…

For video three, we’re going to take a look at Ferrari road cars, because apparently, they’re pretty good?

Here’s Top Gear’s 488 vs 458 video feature, very amusing.

For the fourth clip, we’re looking at race cars again, and I apologise, because this one is going to make you miss the American Le Mans Series.

Here’s the glory days, and a short film about Risi winning Petit Le Mans back in 2009.

Enjoy that? Well this is it now, until Christmas Day. To sign off, let’s look at one of the most sublime onboard laps; ever.

Here’s the late, great Allan Simonsen breaking the then-Bathurst lap record in a Ferrari 458 GT3 back in 2011.

Keep resting old friend.