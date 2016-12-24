Kanaan Signs With Ford For Daytona 24

IndyCar star Tony Kanaan will drive for Ford Chip Ganassi Racing at the 2017 Rolex 24 at Daytona alongside the British duo of Andy Priaulx and Harry Tincknell.

Ford Chip Ganassi Racing, which is set to field four GTs in the GTLM class for the Floridian twice-around-the-clock race, has also announced its complete lineup for the race, which features three unchanged trios.

In the #66 and #67, which are the two full-season IMSA-based cars, American Joey Hand will be joined by Sebastien Bourdais and Dirk Muller, and Kiwi Ryan Briscoe will be joined by fellow countryman Scott Dixon and Richard Westbrook respectively.

In the UK-Chip Ganassi-run GTs, Stefan Mucke will race with Olivier Pla and Billy Johnson in the #68, while the aforementioned Priaulx, Tincknell and Kanaan lineup will pilot the #69. Kanaan, who is the only new driver in the entire squad, is racing in the seat filled by Marino Franchitti last season.

The 55th running of the Rolex 24 Hour At Daytona is set to run from January 26-29.

Featured image courtesy of IndyCar