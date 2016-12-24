Merry Christmas All

As is traditionally the case we’ve prepared a few treats for our readers over Christmas week and beyond. Starting from today! (or rather tomorrow – this is being posted as I rapidly leave connectivity behind for a day or three!)

This is also the point at which Dave and I traditionally offer our thanks both for the loyalty of our still rapidly growing band of readers and, in particular to our contributors.

In a world dominated by ‘now’ we are still fascinated by ‘why’ and with opinion all too often drowning out fact we still try to use both in carefully considered quantities.

So thank you for another year of hard work to all of our writers, photographers, and in particular this year to our technical support staff who oversaw another evolution of DSC with more calm than this Editor could muster!

A particular thanks to Stephen Kilbey – coming to the end of his first year working full-time in motorsport – His efforts this week have helped the DSC Ed and family get a long-overdue and vey much needed break – We’re very grateful.

There’s more to come – much, much more – in 2017, not just on track but in what the DSC crew, and what looks set to be an expanding ‘family’, produces away from the circuits too.

For now though please enjoy what the ‘DSCers’ have produced for the festive season – because the madness begins all too soon into the New year, with racing starting again startlingly early in the New Year – We’ll see you all there!

GG & DL