Win A Race-Worn Strakka Race Suit

Our friends over at Strakka Racing have once again kindly given DSC readers a chance to win a magnificent prize this Christmas.

On offer is a race-worn Strakka Racing suit, used by Danny Watts during the inaugural WEC season back in 2012.

To win, you must follow @dailysportscar on twitter, retweet one of the tweets which feature the hashtag #DSCXmasComp which will be sent out until the new year.

The winner will be selected on January 1st, so you have until then to enter.

Good luck, and Merry Christmas from all of us a DSC!