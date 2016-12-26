Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

2016 Champions In Pictures: The Big Races

Everyone who won a historic race in 2016

2-Porsche-LM24-2016-Winners

The big endurance races of 2016 were for the most part, fascinating, with close, dramatic finishes, crazy weather and exceptional driver performances.

Here’s a run down of all the winners of the big endurance races this year:

Le Mans 24 Hours – Porsche Team – Neel Jani, Romain Dumas, Marc Lieb

2-Porsche-LM24-2016-2

Sebring 12 Hours – Extreme Speed Motorsport – Pipo Derani, Ed Brown, Johannes van Overbeek, Scott Sharp

imsa-2016-sebring-race-esm

Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona – Extreme Speed Motorsport – Pipo Derani, Ed Brown, Johannes van Overbeek, Scott Sharp

2016 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Rolex 24 Hours Daytona

Petit Le Mans – Michael Shank Racing – John Pew, Oswaldo Negri Jr, Olivier Pla

imsa-plm-2016-weekend-46

Bathurst 12 Hour – Tekno Autosports – Shane van Gisbergen, Alvaro Parente, Jonathon Webb

bathurst-2016-12hr-mclaren

Spa 24 Hours – ROWE Racing – Alex Simms, Philip Eng, Maxime Martin

BEC-Spa-24-2016-Race-110

Nürburgring 24 Hours – Black Falcon – Adam Christodoulou, Maro Engel, Hubert Haupt

n24-2016-race-108

Dubai 24 Hours – Belgian Audi Club Team WRT – Alan Ferte, Michael Meadows, Stuart Leonard, Laurens Vanthoor

wrt-dubai-24-2016

Suzuka 1000km – Lexus Team ZENT CERUMO – Yuji Tachikawa, Hiroaki Ishiura

ZENT-CERUMO-Lexus-Super-GT-2016-Suzuka

FIA GT World Cup – Audi Sport Team WRT – Laurens Vanthoor

2016-macau-gt-world-cup-podium

Sepang 12 Hours – Audi Sport Team Phoenix – Laurens Vanthoor, Robin Frijns, Christopher Haase

15-phonix-racing-audi-sepang-12-hours-2016-race

Silverstone 500 – Barwell Motorsport – Jon Minshaw, Phil Keen

British-GT-Silverstone-2016-Race-52

Gulf 12 Hours – Kessel Racing – Davide Rigon, Michael Broniszewski, Andrea Piccini

11_gulf_12_hours_2016_kessel_racing_ferrari_488-3

