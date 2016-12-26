2016 Champions In Pictures: The Big Races

The big endurance races of 2016 were for the most part, fascinating, with close, dramatic finishes, crazy weather and exceptional driver performances.
Here’s a run down of all the winners of the big endurance races this year:
Le Mans 24 Hours – Porsche Team – Neel Jani, Romain Dumas, Marc Lieb
Sebring 12 Hours – Extreme Speed Motorsport – Pipo Derani, Ed Brown, Johannes van Overbeek, Scott Sharp
Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona – Extreme Speed Motorsport – Pipo Derani, Ed Brown, Johannes van Overbeek, Scott Sharp
Petit Le Mans – Michael Shank Racing – John Pew, Oswaldo Negri Jr, Olivier Pla
Bathurst 12 Hour – Tekno Autosports – Shane van Gisbergen, Alvaro Parente, Jonathon Webb
Spa 24 Hours – ROWE Racing – Alex Simms, Philip Eng, Maxime Martin
Nürburgring 24 Hours – Black Falcon – Adam Christodoulou, Maro Engel, Hubert Haupt
Dubai 24 Hours – Belgian Audi Club Team WRT – Alan Ferte, Michael Meadows, Stuart Leonard, Laurens Vanthoor
Suzuka 1000km – Lexus Team ZENT CERUMO – Yuji Tachikawa, Hiroaki Ishiura
FIA GT World Cup – Audi Sport Team WRT – Laurens Vanthoor
Sepang 12 Hours – Audi Sport Team Phoenix – Laurens Vanthoor, Robin Frijns, Christopher Haase
Silverstone 500 – Barwell Motorsport – Jon Minshaw, Phil Keen
Gulf 12 Hours – Kessel Racing – Davide Rigon, Michael Broniszewski, Andrea Piccini