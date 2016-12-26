2016 Champions In Pictures: The Big Races

The big endurance races of 2016 were for the most part, fascinating, with close, dramatic finishes, crazy weather and exceptional driver performances.

Here’s a run down of all the winners of the big endurance races this year:

Le Mans 24 Hours – Porsche Team – Neel Jani, Romain Dumas, Marc Lieb

Sebring 12 Hours – Extreme Speed Motorsport – Pipo Derani, Ed Brown, Johannes van Overbeek, Scott Sharp

Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona – Extreme Speed Motorsport – Pipo Derani, Ed Brown, Johannes van Overbeek, Scott Sharp

Petit Le Mans – Michael Shank Racing – John Pew, Oswaldo Negri Jr, Olivier Pla

Bathurst 12 Hour – Tekno Autosports – Shane van Gisbergen, Alvaro Parente, Jonathon Webb

Spa 24 Hours – ROWE Racing – Alex Simms, Philip Eng, Maxime Martin

Nürburgring 24 Hours – Black Falcon – Adam Christodoulou, Maro Engel, Hubert Haupt

Dubai 24 Hours – Belgian Audi Club Team WRT – Alan Ferte, Michael Meadows, Stuart Leonard, Laurens Vanthoor

Suzuka 1000km – Lexus Team ZENT CERUMO – Yuji Tachikawa, Hiroaki Ishiura

FIA GT World Cup – Audi Sport Team WRT – Laurens Vanthoor

Sepang 12 Hours – Audi Sport Team Phoenix – Laurens Vanthoor, Robin Frijns, Christopher Haase

Silverstone 500 – Barwell Motorsport – Jon Minshaw, Phil Keen

Gulf 12 Hours – Kessel Racing – Davide Rigon, Michael Broniszewski, Andrea Piccini