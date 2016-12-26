VIDEO: Richard Bradley Attacks Sebring In Ex-Rollcentre Pescarolo Judd

If you were to ask anyone the true meaning of Christmas it’s highly unlikely that the answer would come back as “a 700+ bhp Pescarolo Prototype at Sebring.”

However in our world it does still count heavily on the “pretty magical” scale.

Richard Bradley was on driving duty alongside the owner of the ex-Rollcentre Racing car, David Porter, at the Sebring Historics meeting at the beginning of December.

“This was the very same car that Rollcentre took to 4th overall at Le Mans in 2007 and it is still an awesome bit of kit,” said the 2015 Le Mans LMP2 winner and 2016 Manor WEC driver.

“David knows the car very well, and the circuit too so we were out there to win. The Pescarolo is a very easy car to drive, David, who is 62 years old, has had the car for several years now and was within three seconds of my times.

In the race we had a couple of problems – a battery issue and a penalty for a jump start after I misunderstood the green flag rules (the in-car footage takes us from the pit out after that penalty stop!)

Look out on track for a pair of ex-ALMS PC Orecas, a pair too of Audi R8s, one shared by Andy Wallace, and at least one early Gen III Daytona Prototype, some of the cars running with rather more power and aero than in their contemporary racing days!

“The speed was fantastic, 180 mph plus down the back straight, though the tyres were well short of optimum! I guess I am spoiled though, by modern standards the Dunlops we use in LMP2 are at a very high level.

“I am absolutely in love with the car, 5.5 litre Judd, revs to 8,500, a real screamer with power everywhere. What probably surprised me more though was the whole package. The current P2 cars are amazing but there are compromises to meet the cost cap. On this car you can really feel the difference with some of the systems, the power steering in particular is just sublime, way better than a current LMP2.

“Would I like to do more in this car? Oh hell yes! The car is great, the vibe in the paddock is excellent, loads of really cool cars and, I am told, more on the way for 2017 with a couple more Pescarolos and a C60 Courage looking likely to join in. If

“I am asked back by David he’ll barely get the sentence finished before I’m on my way!”