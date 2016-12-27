2016 Champions In Pictures: ACO Series’

2016 has been a remarkable season for the ACO sanctioned series’ across the world, with new champions galore.

From the WEC to the Asian Le Mans Sprint Cup, new teams were welcomed to the ACO family, with new cars and on new circuits, and the result was some spectacular racing.

Here’s a rundown of every champion in the five ACO series’ in 2016:

FIA World Endurance Championship

FIA World Endurance Drivers’ Championship – Marc Lieb, Romain Dumas, Neel Jani – Porsche Team

FIA World Endurance Cup For GT Drivers – Marco Sorensen, Nicki Thiim – Aston Martin Racing

FIA World Endurance Manufacturers’ Championship – Porsche

FIA World Endurance Cup For GT Manufacturers’ – Ferrari

FIA Endurance Trophy For LMP1 Private Team Drivers – Alexandre Imperatori, Dominik Kraihamer, Matteo Tuscher

FIA Endurance Trophy For LMP2 Drivers – Gustavo Menezes, Nicolas Lapierre, Stéphane Richelmi

FIA Endurance Trophy For GTE Am Drivers – Emanuelle Collard, Rui Aguas, Francois Perrodo

FIA Endurance Trophy For Private LMP1 Teams – Rebellion Racing

FIA Endurance Trophy For LMP2 Teams – Signatech Alpine

FIA Endurance Trophy For LMGTE Pro Teams – Aston Martin Racing

FIA Endurance Trophy For LMGTE Am Teams – AF Corse

European Le Mans Series

LMP2 Drivers’ Championship – Simon Dolan, Giedo van Der Garde, Harry Tincknell – G-Drive Racing

LMP3 Drivers’ Championship – Alex Brundle, Mike Guasch, Christian England – United Autosports

GTE Drivers’ Championship – Andrea Bertolini, Rory Butcher, Robert Smith – JMW Motorsport

LMP2 Teams’ Championship – G-Drive Racing

LMP3 Teams’ Championship – #2 United Autosports

GTE Teams’ Championship – #99 Aston Martin Racing

Asian Le Mans Series

LMP2 Teams’ Championship – Race Performance

LMP3 Teams’ Championship – DC Racing

CN Teams’ Championship – Avelon Formula

GT Teams’ Championship – Clearwater Racing

GTAm Teams’ Championship – KCMG

Michelin GT3 Le Mans Cup

Teams Championship – TF Sport

Drivers Championship – Alexsey Basov, Victor Shaitar – SMP Racing

Asian Le Mans Series Sprint Cup

LMP3 Team Champions – DC Racing

CN Team Champions – PS Racing

GT Cup Team Champions – Team NZ

LMP3 Driver Champion – James Winslow – DC Racing

CN Driver Champions – Sebastian Milieux – PS Racing

GT Cup Driver Champions – Graeme Dowsett, John Curran – Team NZ