Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

Print

Posted in:

2016 Champions In Pictures: ACO Series’

Every champion, every series

lieb-dumas-jani-fia-wec-2016

2016 has been a remarkable season for the ACO sanctioned series’ across the world, with new champions galore.

From the WEC to the Asian Le Mans Sprint Cup, new teams were welcomed to the ACO family, with new cars and on new circuits, and the result was some spectacular racing.

Here’s a rundown of every champion in the five ACO series’ in 2016:

FIA World Endurance Championship

FIA World Endurance Drivers’ Championship – Marc Lieb, Romain Dumas, Neel Jani – Porsche Team

2-porsche-wec-bahrain-2016-test

FIA World Endurance Cup For GT Drivers – Marco Sorensen, Nicki Thiim – Aston Martin Racing

wec-bahrain-2016-pq-022

FIA World Endurance Manufacturers’ Championship – Porsche

wec-bahrain-2016-weekend-003

FIA World Endurance Cup For GT Manufacturers’ – Ferrari

fia-wec-2016-cota-race-021

FIA Endurance Trophy For LMP1 Private Team Drivers – Alexandre Imperatori, Dominik Kraihamer, Matteo Tuscher

wec-bahrain-2016-weekend-054

FIA Endurance Trophy For LMP2 Drivers – Gustavo Menezes, Nicolas Lapierre, Stéphane Richelmi

36-Alpine-LM24-2016-Winners

FIA Endurance Trophy For GTE Am Drivers – Emanuelle Collard, Rui Aguas, Francois Perrodo

wec-bahrain-2016-weekend-118

FIA Endurance Trophy For Private LMP1 Teams – Rebellion Racing

WEC-Nurburgring-2016-047

FIA Endurance Trophy For LMP2 Teams – Signatech Alpine

36-Alpine-WEC-Mexico-2016-Race

FIA Endurance Trophy For LMGTE Pro Teams – Aston Martin Racing

wec-bahrain-2016-weekend-079

FIA Endurance Trophy For LMGTE Am Teams – AF Corse

83-af-corse-ferrari-wec-shanghai-2016-qualifying

European Le Mans Series

LMP2 Drivers’ Championship – Simon Dolan, Giedo van Der Garde, Harry Tincknell – G-Drive Racing

elms-estoril-2016-weekend-54

LMP3 Drivers’ Championship – Alex Brundle, Mike Guasch, Christian England – United Autosports

2_united_autosports_ligier_elms_estoril_2016_qualifying

GTE Drivers’ Championship – Andrea Bertolini, Rory Butcher, Robert Smith – JMW Motorsport

66-jmw-ferrari-elms-spa-2016-race

LMP2 Teams’ Championship – G-Drive Racing

elms-estoril-2016-pq-25

LMP3 Teams’ Championship – #2 United Autosports

2_United_Autosports_Ligier_ELMS_Paul_Ricard_2016_Practice_2

GTE Teams’ Championship – #99 Aston Martin Racing

elms-estoril-2016-weekend-61

Asian Le Mans Series

LMP2 Teams’ Championship – Race Performance

AsLMS-Fuji-2015-Race-Performance

LMP3 Teams’ Championship – DC Racing

AsLMS-Sepang-DC-Racing-Ligier-JSP3

CN Teams’ Championship – Avelon Formula

AsLMS-Sepang-Avelon-Formula-Wolf-Racing-GB08

GT Teams’ Championship – Clearwater Racing

AsLMS-Fuji-2015-McLaren

GTAm Teams’ Championship – KCMG

AsLMS-Sepang-KCMG-Porsche

Michelin GT3 Le Mans Cup

Teams Championship – TF Sport

34-tf-sport-aston-martin-gt3lm-estoril-2016-race-2

Drivers Championship – Alexsey Basov, Victor Shaitar – SMP Racing

72-SMP-Ferrari-GT3LM-Red-Bull-Ring-2016-Qualifying

Asian Le Mans Series Sprint Cup

LMP3 Team Champions – DC Racing

dc-racing-asian-le-mans-series-sprint-cup

CN Team Champions – PS Racing

cn-mallieux-2016-asian-le-mans-series-sprint-cup

GT Cup Team Champions – Team NZ

77-Team-NZ-Porsche-AsLM-Sprint-Cup-Race

LMP3 Driver Champion – James Winslow – DC Racing

james-winslow-dc-racing-asian-le-mans-series-sprint-cup-2016

CN Driver Champions – Sebastian Milieux – PS Racing

cn-asian-le-mans-series-sprint-cup-2016

GT Cup Driver Champions – Graeme Dowsett, John Curran – Team NZ

team-nz-porsche-asian-le-mans-series-sprint-cup-2016

Tagged with:

Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,