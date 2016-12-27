2016 Champions In Pictures: ACO Series’

2016 has been a remarkable season for the ACO sanctioned series’ across the world, with new champions galore.
From the WEC to the Asian Le Mans Sprint Cup, new teams were welcomed to the ACO family, with new cars and on new circuits, and the result was some spectacular racing.
Here’s a rundown of every champion in the five ACO series’ in 2016:
FIA World Endurance Championship
FIA World Endurance Drivers’ Championship – Marc Lieb, Romain Dumas, Neel Jani – Porsche Team
FIA World Endurance Cup For GT Drivers – Marco Sorensen, Nicki Thiim – Aston Martin Racing
FIA World Endurance Manufacturers’ Championship – Porsche
FIA World Endurance Cup For GT Manufacturers’ – Ferrari
FIA Endurance Trophy For LMP1 Private Team Drivers – Alexandre Imperatori, Dominik Kraihamer, Matteo Tuscher
FIA Endurance Trophy For LMP2 Drivers – Gustavo Menezes, Nicolas Lapierre, Stéphane Richelmi
FIA Endurance Trophy For GTE Am Drivers – Emanuelle Collard, Rui Aguas, Francois Perrodo
FIA Endurance Trophy For Private LMP1 Teams – Rebellion Racing
FIA Endurance Trophy For LMP2 Teams – Signatech Alpine
FIA Endurance Trophy For LMGTE Pro Teams – Aston Martin Racing
FIA Endurance Trophy For LMGTE Am Teams – AF Corse
European Le Mans Series
LMP2 Drivers’ Championship – Simon Dolan, Giedo van Der Garde, Harry Tincknell – G-Drive Racing
LMP3 Drivers’ Championship – Alex Brundle, Mike Guasch, Christian England – United Autosports
GTE Drivers’ Championship – Andrea Bertolini, Rory Butcher, Robert Smith – JMW Motorsport
LMP2 Teams’ Championship – G-Drive Racing
LMP3 Teams’ Championship – #2 United Autosports
GTE Teams’ Championship – #99 Aston Martin Racing
Asian Le Mans Series
LMP2 Teams’ Championship – Race Performance
LMP3 Teams’ Championship – DC Racing
CN Teams’ Championship – Avelon Formula
GT Teams’ Championship – Clearwater Racing
GTAm Teams’ Championship – KCMG
Michelin GT3 Le Mans Cup
Teams Championship – TF Sport
Drivers Championship – Alexsey Basov, Victor Shaitar – SMP Racing
Asian Le Mans Series Sprint Cup
LMP3 Team Champions – DC Racing
CN Team Champions – PS Racing
GT Cup Team Champions – Team NZ
LMP3 Driver Champion – James Winslow – DC Racing
CN Driver Champions – Sebastian Milieux – PS Racing
GT Cup Driver Champions – Graeme Dowsett, John Curran – Team NZ