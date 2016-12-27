Formula Racing To Move On From ELMS

2015 ELMS GTE Champion Formula Racing has confirmed that it will will shift to racing in Ferrari Challenge instead of the European Le Mans Series in 2017.

The Danish team, which has competed in the ELMS for the past three years, and made its debut at Le Mans this season, will race the brand new turbo-charged Ferrari 488 Challenge cars in the one-make series next season.

“When we [entered] the European Le Mans Series, the overriding goal to win our way to the 24 Hours of Le Mans,” Formula Racing team boss Allan Jørgense said. “We succeeded and we’re now taking a step in a new and exciting direction with Ferrari Challenge.”

This season, despite coming off a successful 2015 campaign in the ELMS, the Danish team struggled to find the same form, finishing eighth in the championship, unable to steer its 458 GTE to a win.