Holdsworth Added To Bathurst 12 Hour Entry

Lee Holdsworth has become the latest Aussie Supercars stalwart to be confirmed for February’s Bathurst 12 hour, having secured a drive in the Hallmark Racing Audi R8 LMS.

In the Audi, Holdsworth will share driving duties with Carrera Cup Australia regulars Marc Cini, Dean Fiore, in the fiercely competitive Pro-Am Cup class.

Holdsworth has one prior Bathurst 12 Hour start to his credit, finishing sixth outright in 2013 driving an Erebus Motorsport SLS AMG with Peter Hackett and Tim Slade.

The 61-car Bathurst 12 Hour entry list can be found

The 2017 Bathurst 12 Hour event is set to run from the 3rd to the 5th of February.