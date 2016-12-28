AJR Return To Action With Audi

The very happy news that Alex Job Racing (AJR) will return to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Tequila Patron North American Endurance Cup with an all-new Audi R8 LMS with drivers Bill Sweedler, Townsend Bell and Frankie Montecalvo was released yesterday.

AJR is returning to the Rolex 24 Hours At Daytona (Jan. 28-29) with Audi Sport customer racing to go for a second win with the brand. The team won with an Audi R8 LMS in 2013. Pierre Kaffer will join the team as fourth driver at Daytona.

Sweedler drove with AJR from 2010-2013 and posted a class win at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring in 2012, the first race driving with teammate Bell. The duo has achieved great success together on the track, winning the Rolex 24 Hours At Daytona in 2014 and the season ending Patron Endurance Cup in GT Daytona. In 2015 they went on to win the WeatherTech Championship in GT Daytona and in 2016 they posted a GTE Am Class victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“It is nice to come full circle and be back with Alex Job for 2017,” Sweedler said. “I won my first big race with AJR at Sebring five years ago, so it is nice to be back in the family. The Audi R8 LMS is a great endurance package. Frankie is a welcome addition with a lot experience and speed. Townsend and I have had a lot of success in the longer races over the past four years and we are looking to continue winning with AJR, Audi and Frankie.”

“It feels like coming home,” Bell said. “My first sports car team and my first sports car win with AJR at Sebring. I am so happy to be back. They are such a talented and experienced team that I am sure we will fall right back into the winning routine. I am looking forward to driving the Audi R8 LMS. Big thanks to everyone at Audi of America for helping us make this possible. It looks to be a very competitive and reliable piece.”

2015 Pirelli World Challenge GTA driver champion Frankie Montecalvo returns to IMSA competition after previous podium finishes in the PC category.

“AJR is a renowned team and organization that I am very much looking forward to being a part of,” Montecalvo said. “I cannot wait to begin the 2017 season with AJR at Daytona. AJR has always had a great reputation and one that I have admired for years. I look forward to teaming up with two excellent and experienced drivers in Bill and Townsend. I hope to learn from both of them and to better my racing career.”

Audi factory driver Pierre Kaffer meanwhile will be the fourth driver in the AJR Audi for Daytona.

“It will be my fifth time racing in the Daytona 24 hours,” Kaffer said. “Two years ago I almost won in LMPC, unfortunately the engine blew-up an hour and a half before the end. I´m really looking forward to Daytona especially in the new Audi R8 LMS. It´s a phenomenal car. It is an honor to join Alex Job Racing for the race, they are one of the best and most successful teams in sports car racing.”