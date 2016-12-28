Stevenson Motorsport Announces Rolex 24 Entry

Stevenson Motorsports has confirmed that it will take a single Audi R8 LMS to next month’s Rolex 24 Hours.

The team, which ran two Audis during the 2016 season, carried the the #57 in GRAND-AM competition for over a decade starting in 2004, and will once again carry the number starting in 2017 with its Audi R8 LMS.

In terms of drivers the team will fieLD Andrew Davis, Lawson Aschenbach, Matt Bell, and Robin Liddell for the Rolex 24. The team is yet to confirm its plans for the remaining IMSA rounds but it is expected to return to the Continental Tires SportsCar Championship and run its R8 LMS in the full WeatherTech season.

“I’m really excited to have the 57 back on our car again this year, and you really just couldn’t ask for a better line up than what we’ve got with these guys,” said team owner Johnny Stevenson. “We learned a lot with the Audi last year and we are miles ahead of where we were with the car at this point last year, so we have a lot better feel for what we will need for Daytona.

“Through the years, our results have just not been what we’ve been looking for in the 24. So hopefully between putting all our focus on one car, having this driver line up, and getting a little luck with having the 57 on the car, we can get the season off to a big start!”