2016 Champions In Pictures: IMSA Series’

The 2016 IMSA season was a thrill ride, with the DPs taking on their final campaign, and the GT classes springing up as many surprises as usual.

Here’s all the champions, from every class in the USA’s major sportscar series’:

WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

Prototype Drivers’ Champions – Dane Cameron, Eric Curran – Action Express Racing

Prototype Challenge Drivers’ Champions – Alex Popow, Renger van der Zande – Starworks Motorsport

GT Le Mans Drivers’ Champions – Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner – Corvette Racing

DT Daytona Drivers’ Champions – Alessandro Balzan, Christina Nielsen – Scuderia Corsa

Prototype Teams’ Champion – #31 Action Express Racing

Prototype Challenge Teams’ Champion – #8 Starworks Motorsport

GT Le Mans Teams’ Champion – #4 Corvette Racing

GT Daytona Teams’ Champion – #63 Scuderia Corsa

Prototype Manufactuers’ Champion – Chevrolet

GT Le Mans Manufactuers’ Champion – Chevrolet

GT Daytona Manufactuers’ Champion – Audi

North American Endurance Cup

Prototype Drivers’ Champions – Joao Barbosa, Christian Fittipaldi – Action Express Racing

Prototype Challenge Drivers’ Champions – Tom Kimber Smith, Robert Alon, Jose Gutierrez – PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports

GT Le Mans Drivers’ Champions – Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner – Corvette Racing

GT Daytona Drivers’ Champions – Christina Nielsen, Alessandro Balzan – Scuderia Corsa

Prototype Teams’ Champion – #5 Action Express Racing

Prototype Challenge Teams’ Champion – #52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports

GT Le Mans Teams’ Champion – #4 Corvette Racing

GT Daytona Teams’ Champion – #44 Magnus Racing

Prototype Manufacturers’ Champion – Honda

GT Le Mans Manufacturers’ Champion – Chevrolet

GT Daytona Manufacturers’ Champion – Audi

IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge

GS Drivers’ Champions – Billy Johnson, Scott Maxwell – Multimatic Motorsports

GS Teams’ Champion – #15 Multimatic Motorsports

GS Manufacturers’ Champion – Ford