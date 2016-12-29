Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

2016 Champions In Pictures: IMSA Series’

North America's big winners

Curran-Cameron-IMSA-Road-America-Podium-2016

The 2016 IMSA season was a thrill ride, with the DPs taking on their final campaign, and the GT classes springing up as many surprises as usual.

Here’s all the champions, from every class in the USA’s major sportscar series’:

WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

Prototype Drivers’ Champions – Dane Cameron, Eric Curran – Action Express Racing

IMSA-2016-Watkins-Glen-Race-37

Prototype Challenge Drivers’ Champions – Alex Popow, Renger van der Zande – Starworks Motorsport

Starworks-PC-IMSA-Lime-Rock-2016

GT Le Mans Drivers’ Champions – Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner – Corvette Racing

Corvette-Racing-Lime-Rock-2016-110th-Win-IMSA

DT Daytona Drivers’ Champions – Alessandro Balzan, Christina Nielsen – Scuderia Corsa

imsa-cota-2016-fp-scuderia-corsa-63

Prototype Teams’ Champion – #31 Action Express Racing

31-Action-Express-IMSA-2016-CTMP-Practice

Prototype Challenge Teams’ Champion – #8 Starworks Motorsport

imsa-2016-long-beach-qualifying-14

GT Le Mans Teams’ Champion – #4 Corvette Racing

imsa-2016-long-beach-race-17

GT Daytona Teams’ Champion – #63 Scuderia Corsa

rl-imsa-laguna-2016-01

Prototype Manufactuers’ Champion – Chevrolet

rl-imsa-laguna-2016-89

GT Le Mans Manufactuers’ Champion – Chevrolet

imsa-2016-long-beach-race-07

GT Daytona Manufactuers’ Champion – Audi

imsa-detroit-2016-practice-24

North American Endurance Cup

Prototype Drivers’ Champions – Joao Barbosa, Christian Fittipaldi – Action Express Racing

IMSA-2016-Watkins-Glen-Race-23

Prototype Challenge Drivers’ Champions – Tom Kimber Smith, Robert Alon, Jose Gutierrez – PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports

imsa-cota-2016-weekend-20

GT Le Mans Drivers’ Champions – Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner – Corvette Racing

2016 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Sebring 12 Hours

GT Daytona Drivers’ Champions – Christina Nielsen, Alessandro Balzan – Scuderia Corsa

imsa-plm-2016-weekend-49

Prototype Teams’ Champion – #5 Action Express Racing

imsa-detroit-2016-practice-20

Prototype Challenge Teams’ Champion – #52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports

IMSA-2016-Watkins-Glen-Race-32

GT Le Mans Teams’ Champion – #4 Corvette Racing

imsa-2016-long-beach-race-17

GT Daytona Teams’ Champion – #44 Magnus Racing

44-magnus-racing-audi-imsa-plm-2016-free-3

Prototype Manufacturers’ Champion – Honda

imsa-cota-2016-weekend-35

GT Le Mans Manufacturers’ Champion – Chevrolet

IMSA-VIR-2016-Race-32

GT Daytona Manufacturers’ Champion – Audi

IMSA-VIR-2016-Race-38

IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge

GS Drivers’ Champions – Billy Johnson, Scott Maxwell – Multimatic Motorsports

2016 Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge Atlanta

GS Teams’ Champion – #15 Multimatic Motorsports

Billy-Johnson-CoTA-Mustang-2016-CTSC-Multimatic

GS Manufacturers’ Champion – Ford

2016 Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge Virginia

