2016 Champions In Pictures: IMSA Series’

The 2016 IMSA season was a thrill ride, with the DPs taking on their final campaign, and the GT classes springing up as many surprises as usual.
Here’s all the champions, from every class in the USA’s major sportscar series’:
WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Prototype Drivers’ Champions – Dane Cameron, Eric Curran – Action Express Racing
Prototype Challenge Drivers’ Champions – Alex Popow, Renger van der Zande – Starworks Motorsport
GT Le Mans Drivers’ Champions – Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner – Corvette Racing
DT Daytona Drivers’ Champions – Alessandro Balzan, Christina Nielsen – Scuderia Corsa
Prototype Teams’ Champion – #31 Action Express Racing
Prototype Challenge Teams’ Champion – #8 Starworks Motorsport
GT Le Mans Teams’ Champion – #4 Corvette Racing
GT Daytona Teams’ Champion – #63 Scuderia Corsa
Prototype Manufactuers’ Champion – Chevrolet
GT Le Mans Manufactuers’ Champion – Chevrolet
GT Daytona Manufactuers’ Champion – Audi
North American Endurance Cup
Prototype Drivers’ Champions – Joao Barbosa, Christian Fittipaldi – Action Express Racing
Prototype Challenge Drivers’ Champions – Tom Kimber Smith, Robert Alon, Jose Gutierrez – PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports
GT Le Mans Drivers’ Champions – Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner – Corvette Racing
GT Daytona Drivers’ Champions – Christina Nielsen, Alessandro Balzan – Scuderia Corsa
Prototype Teams’ Champion – #5 Action Express Racing
Prototype Challenge Teams’ Champion – #52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports
GT Le Mans Teams’ Champion – #4 Corvette Racing
GT Daytona Teams’ Champion – #44 Magnus Racing
Prototype Manufacturers’ Champion – Honda
GT Le Mans Manufacturers’ Champion – Chevrolet
GT Daytona Manufacturers’ Champion – Audi
IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge
GS Drivers’ Champions – Billy Johnson, Scott Maxwell – Multimatic Motorsports
GS Teams’ Champion – #15 Multimatic Motorsports
GS Manufacturers’ Champion – Ford