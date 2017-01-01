2016 Champions In Pictures: SRO Part 2

The next part of our trot through the Champions of 2016 take a look at the rest of SRO’s extensive GT racing empire.

British GT Championship

GT3 Drivers’ Champions – Derek Johnston, Jonny Adam – TF Sport

GT3 Teams’ Champions – TF Sport

GT3 Pro-Am Drivers Champions – Derek Johnston, Jonny Adam – TF Sport

GT3 Silver Drivers’ Champions – Ryan Ratcliffe, Will Moore – Optimum Motorsport

Gentlemans’ Trophy Champion – Derek Johnston – TF Sport

GT4 Teams’ Champions – RCIB Insurance Racing

GT4 Drivers’ Champions – Graham Johnson, Mike Robinson – Optimum Motorsport

GT4 Pro-Am Drivers’ Champions – Graham Johnson, Mike Robinson – Optimum Motorsport

GT4 Silver Drivers’ Champion – Jack Bartholomew – Beechdean AMR

Intercontinental GT Challenge

Manufacturer Champions – Audi

Drivers’ Champion – Laurens Vanthoor

Pirelli World Challenge

GT Drivers’ Champion – Alvaro Parente – K-PAX Racing

GT Team Champion – K-PAX Racing

GTA Drivers’ Champion – Martin Fuentes – Scuderia Corsa

GT Cup Team Champion – GMG Racing

GT Cup Drivers’ Champion – Alec Udell – GMG Racing

Manufacturers’ Champion – McLaren

GT4 Euroseries

Pro Class Champions – Peter Terting, Jorg Viebahn – PROsport Performance

Am Class Champion – Jerome Demay – Street Art Racing

Team Class Champion – PROsport Performance