2016 Champions In Pictures: SRO Part 2

The next part of our trot through the Champions of 2016 take a look at the rest of SRO’s extensive GT racing empire.
British GT Championship
GT3 Drivers’ Champions – Derek Johnston, Jonny Adam – TF Sport
GT3 Teams’ Champions – TF Sport
GT3 Pro-Am Drivers Champions – Derek Johnston, Jonny Adam – TF Sport
GT3 Silver Drivers’ Champions – Ryan Ratcliffe, Will Moore – Optimum Motorsport
Gentlemans’ Trophy Champion – Derek Johnston – TF Sport
GT4 Teams’ Champions – RCIB Insurance Racing
GT4 Drivers’ Champions – Graham Johnson, Mike Robinson – Optimum Motorsport
GT4 Pro-Am Drivers’ Champions – Graham Johnson, Mike Robinson – Optimum Motorsport
GT4 Silver Drivers’ Champion – Jack Bartholomew – Beechdean AMR
Intercontinental GT Challenge
Manufacturer Champions – Audi
Drivers’ Champion – Laurens Vanthoor
Pirelli World Challenge
GT Drivers’ Champion – Alvaro Parente – K-PAX Racing
GT Team Champion – K-PAX Racing
GTA Drivers’ Champion – Martin Fuentes – Scuderia Corsa
GT Cup Team Champion – GMG Racing
GT Cup Drivers’ Champion – Alec Udell – GMG Racing
Manufacturers’ Champion – McLaren
GT4 Euroseries
Pro Class Champions – Peter Terting, Jorg Viebahn – PROsport Performance
Am Class Champion – Jerome Demay – Street Art Racing
Team Class Champion – PROsport Performance