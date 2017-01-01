Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

2016 Champions In Pictures: SRO Part 2

Brit GT, PWC, GT4 Euroseries and Intercontinental GT Challenge

bgt-2016-rockingham-39

The next part of our trot through the Champions of 2016 take a look at the rest of SRO’s extensive GT racing empire.

British GT Championship

GT3 Drivers’ Champions – Derek Johnston, Jonny Adam – TF Sport

bgt-2016-donington-036

GT3 Teams’ Champions – TF Sport

adam-17-aston-bgt-silverstone-2016

GT3 Pro-Am Drivers Champions – Derek Johnston, Jonny Adam – TF Sport

ap-bgt-rockingham-2016-22

GT3 Silver Drivers’ Champions – Ryan Ratcliffe, Will Moore – Optimum Motorsport

bgt-2016-rockingham-36

Gentlemans’ Trophy Champion – Derek Johnston – TF Sport

derek-johnston-bgt-2016

GT4 Teams’ Champions – RCIB Insurance Racing

BGT-2016-Spa-65

GT4 Drivers’ Champions – Graham Johnson, Mike Robinson – Optimum Motorsport

mike-robinson-graham-johnson-bgt-2016

GT4 Pro-Am Drivers’ Champions – Graham Johnson, Mike Robinson – Optimum Motorsport

50-Optimum-Ginetta-BGT-Spa-2016-Race

GT4 Silver Drivers’ Champion – Jack Bartholomew – Beechdean AMR

jack-bartholemew

Intercontinental GT Challenge

Manufacturer Champions – Audi

phoenix-audi-sepang-12-hours-2016

Drivers’ Champion – Laurens Vanthoor

28-WRT-Audi-Vanthoor-Spa-24-2016

Pirelli World Challenge

GT Drivers’ Champion – Alvaro Parente – K-PAX Racing

GT Team Champion – K-PAX Racing

Alvaro-Parente-K-Pax-Racing-McLaren-2016-PWC-Lime-Rock

GTA Drivers’ Champion – Martin Fuentes – Scuderia Corsa

PWC-Lime-Rock-2016-Race-04

GT Cup Team Champion – GMG Racing

Pirelli World Challenge Road America Grand Prix presented by Cadillac

GT Cup Drivers’ Champion – Alec Udell – GMG Racing

Sep 17 Pirelli World Challenge at Grand Prix of Sonoma presented by Cadillac

Manufacturers’ Champion – McLaren

Parente-Barber-Race-2-PWC-K-PAX-McLaren-2016

GT4 Euroseries

Pro Class Champions – Peter Terting, Jorg Viebahn – PROsport Performance

prosport-gt4-euro-18-2016-2

Am Class Champion – Jerome Demay – Street Art Racing

street-art-2016-gt4-euro

Team Class Champion – PROsport Performance

prosport-18-gt4-euro-2016-1

