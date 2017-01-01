Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

    2016 Goodbyes: Ferrari 458 GTE

    A remarkable six-year run comes to a close

    28th: #83 | M | AF Corse | François Perrodo, Emmanuel Collard, Rui Aguas | Ferrari 458 Italia

    It looks highly unlikely that we’ll see much of the 458 GTE in 2017 and beyond be it as a customer or factory-blessed entry, with the new turbo-charged 488 GTE now eligible for the WEC’s GTE Am class and GTE in the ELMS going forward.

    The 458 GTE did go out with a bang though, after Francois Perrodo, Emmanuelle Collard and Rui Aquas steered AF Corse’s lone 458 to the 2016 FIA WEC GTE Am title and JMW had a highly successful ELMS campaign with three big wins – the team rather cruelly robbed of the ELMS title.

    The performances by JMW and AF Corse capped off an incredible run for the car, which has taken wins in the WEC, ILMS, ELMS, WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Petit Le Mans, Sebring, the ALMS and of course Le Mans in recent seasons.

    It will most definitely be missed though, as its screaming 4.5 litre V8 has become part of sportscar racing’s modern soundtrack and hasn’t been succeed by an equally ferocious noise from the newer 488 which looks more aggressive, but sounds far more tame.

    In light of its two major achievements this season, here’s a complete rundown of all its big wins and titles since its 2011 debut:

    Major Titles

    2011: ILMC GTE Title, AF Corse

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2011-AF-Corse

    201: Petit Le Mans GTE winners AF Corse

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2011-PLM-AF-Corse

    2011: International GT Open Teams Championship, JMB Racing
    2011: International GT Open Drivers Championship, Soheil Ayari

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2011-JMB-Racing

    2012: FIA WEC, Manufacturers Champions

    Ferrari-458-GTE-FIA-WEC-2012

    2012: FIA WEC, Teams Champions, AF Corse

    Ferrari-458-GTE-FIA-WEC-AF-Corse-2012

    2012: Le Mans 24 Hours GTE Pro Winners AF Corse

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2011-Le-Mans

    2012: Sebring 12 Hours GTE Winners AF Corse

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2012-Sebring

    2012: Petit Le Mans, GT Winners ESM Racing

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2012-PLM

    2012: ELMS Teams Champions JMW Motorsport

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2012-ELMS

    2012: International GT Open Team Champions, AF Corse
    2012: International GT Open Drivers Championship, Gianmaria Bruni, Federico Leo

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2012-GT-Open

    2013: FIA WEC Manufacturers Champions

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2013-WEC

    2013: FIA WEC Teams Champions, AF Corse

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2013-Wec-2

    2013: FIA WEC GT Drivers Championship, Gianmaria Bruni

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2013-Bruni

    2013: ELMS GTE Teams Championship RAM Racing

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2013-ELMS

    2013: ELMS GTE Drivers Championship Johnny Mowlem & Matt Griffin

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2013-ELMS-Drivers

    2013: Asian LMS GTE Championship, Team Taisan

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2013-AsLMS

    2013: International GT Open Drivers Championship, Andrea Montermini (Scuderia Villorba Corse)

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2013-GT-Open

    2014: FIA WEC Manufacturers Champions
    2014: FIA WEC Teams Champions, AF Corse
    2014: FIA WEC GT Drivers Championship, Gianmaria Bruni, Toni Wilander

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2014-WEC-1

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2013-Vilander-Bruni

    2014: Le Mans 24 Hours GTE Pro Winners, AF Corse

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2014-Le-Mans

    2014: ELMS GTE Teams Championship SMP Racing
    2014: ELMS GTE Drivers Championship, Sergey Zlobin, Andrea Bertolini, Viktor Shatter

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2015-ELMS

    2015: Le Mans 24 Hours GTE Am Winners, SMP Racing

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2015-Le-Mans

    2015: ELMS GTE Teams Championship, Formula Racing
    2015: ELMS GTE Drivers Championship, Mikkel Mac, Johnny Laursen

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2015-ELMS-2

    2016: FIA WEC GTE Am Teams Championship, AF Corse
    2016 FIA WEC GTE Am Drivers Championship, Francois Perrodo, Emanuelle Collard, Rui Aguas

    dd-wec-2016-spa-20

    2016: Le Mans 12 Hours GTE Am winners, Scuderia Corsa

    Le-Mans-2016-Race-152

    Year by Year

    2011

    ILMC: 5 x Class Wins, AF Corse
    LMS: 3 x GTE Pro Class Wins, AF Corse

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2011-1

    LMS: 2 x GTE Pro Class Wins, JMW Motorsport

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2011-2

    ALMS: 1 x Class Win, Risi Competition

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2011-3

    ALMS: 1 x Class Win, AF Corse

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2011-4

    International GT Open: 3 x Race Wins, Scuderia Villorba Corse

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2011-5

    International GT Open: 3 x Race Wins, JMB Racing

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2011-6

    International GT Open: 1 x Race Win, Edil Cris Racing

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2011-7

    International GT Open: 1 x Class Win, Kessel Racing

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2011-8

    2012

    FIA WEC: 5 x GTE Pro Class Wins, AF Corse

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2012-1

    FIA WEC: 1 x GTE Am Class Win, AF Corse

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2012-2

    ELMS: 2 x GTE Class Wins, JMW Motorsport

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2012-3

    ALMS: 2 x GTLM Class Wins, ESM Motorsport

    Double Shot

    International GT Open: 3 x Race Wins, Scuderia Villorba Corse

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2012-5

    International GT Open: 1 x Race Win, Kessel Racing

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2012-6

    2013

    FIA WEC: 3 x GTE Pro Class Wins, AF Corse

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2013-1

    FIA WEC: 2 x GTE Am Class Wins, 8Star Motorsport

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2013-2

    ELMS: 3 x GTE Class Wins, RAM Racing

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2013-3

    ALMS: 1 x GTLM Class Win, Risi Competizione

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2013-4

    International GT Open: 5 x Race Wins, Scuderia Villorba Corse

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2013-5

    International GT Open: 3 x Race Wins, AF Corse

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2013-6

    International GT Open: 1 x Race Win, Kessel Racing

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2013-7

    Asian Le Mans Series: 4 x Class Wins, Team Taisan

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2013-8

    2014

    FIA WEC: 4 x GTE Pro Class Wins, AF Corse

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2014-1

    FIA WEC: 1 x GTE Am Class Win, AF Corse

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2014-2

    ELMS: 3 x GTE Class Wins, AF Corse

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2014-3

    ELMS: 2 x GTE Class Wins, SMP Racing

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2014-4

    TUSCC: 2 x GTLM Class Wins, Risi Competition

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2014-5

    International GT Open: 3 x Race Wins, SMP Racing

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2014-6

    International GT Open: 2 x Race Wins, Scuderia Villorba Corse

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2014-7

    2015

    FIA WEC: 3 x GTE Pro Class Wins, AF Corse

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2015-1

    FIA WEC: 3 x GTE Am Class Wins, SMP Racing

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2015-2

    FIA WEC: 1 x GTE Am Class Win, AF Corse

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2015-3

    ELMS: 2 x GTE Class Wins, Formula Racing

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2015-4

    ELMS: 1 x GTE Class Win, AT Racing

    Ferrari-458-GTE-2015-5

    2016

    WEC: 2 x GTE Am Class Wins, AF Corse

    83-af-corse-ferrari-fia-wec-fuji-2016-free-1

    ELMS: 3 x GTE Class Wins, JMW Motorsport

    ELMS-Paul-Ricard-2016-Weekend-44

    Other Significant Customer Teams

    Hankook Team Farnbacher: LMS, Le Mans 24 Hours, Nurburgring 24 Hours

    Ferrari-458-GTE-Hankook-Team-Farnbacher

    Krohn Racing, FIA WEC, ALMS, TUSCC

    Ferrari-458-GTE-Krohn

    Luxury Racing: FIA WEC

    Ferrari-458-GTE-Luxury-Racing

    Scuderia Corsa: Le Mans 24 Hours

    Ferrari-458-GTE-Scuderia-Corse

    Sofrev ASP: ELMS

    Ferrari-458-GTE-Sofrev

    Team West/AJR: ALMS

    The AJR Ferrari Lost A Tire At Speed

    Clearwater Racing: Le Mans

    Le-Mans-2016-Race-38

