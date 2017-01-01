2016 Goodbyes: Ferrari 458 GTE

It looks highly unlikely that we’ll see much of the 458 GTE in 2017 and beyond be it as a customer or factory-blessed entry, with the new turbo-charged 488 GTE now eligible for the WEC’s GTE Am class and GTE in the ELMS going forward.

The 458 GTE did go out with a bang though, after Francois Perrodo, Emmanuelle Collard and Rui Aquas steered AF Corse’s lone 458 to the 2016 FIA WEC GTE Am title and JMW had a highly successful ELMS campaign with three big wins – the team rather cruelly robbed of the ELMS title.

The performances by JMW and AF Corse capped off an incredible run for the car, which has taken wins in the WEC, ILMS, ELMS, WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Petit Le Mans, Sebring, the ALMS and of course Le Mans in recent seasons.

It will most definitely be missed though, as its screaming 4.5 litre V8 has become part of sportscar racing’s modern soundtrack and hasn’t been succeed by an equally ferocious noise from the newer 488 which looks more aggressive, but sounds far more tame.

In light of its two major achievements this season, here’s a complete rundown of all its big wins and titles since its 2011 debut:

Major Titles

2011: ILMC GTE Title, AF Corse

201: Petit Le Mans GTE winners AF Corse

2011: International GT Open Teams Championship, JMB Racing

2011: International GT Open Drivers Championship, Soheil Ayari

2012: FIA WEC, Manufacturers Champions

2012: FIA WEC, Teams Champions, AF Corse

2012: Le Mans 24 Hours GTE Pro Winners AF Corse

2012: Sebring 12 Hours GTE Winners AF Corse

2012: Petit Le Mans, GT Winners ESM Racing

2012: ELMS Teams Champions JMW Motorsport

2012: International GT Open Team Champions, AF Corse

2012: International GT Open Drivers Championship, Gianmaria Bruni, Federico Leo

2013: FIA WEC Manufacturers Champions

2013: FIA WEC Teams Champions, AF Corse

2013: FIA WEC GT Drivers Championship, Gianmaria Bruni

2013: ELMS GTE Teams Championship RAM Racing

2013: ELMS GTE Drivers Championship Johnny Mowlem & Matt Griffin

2013: Asian LMS GTE Championship, Team Taisan

2013: International GT Open Drivers Championship, Andrea Montermini (Scuderia Villorba Corse)

2014: FIA WEC Manufacturers Champions

2014: FIA WEC Teams Champions, AF Corse

2014: FIA WEC GT Drivers Championship, Gianmaria Bruni, Toni Wilander

2014: Le Mans 24 Hours GTE Pro Winners, AF Corse

2014: ELMS GTE Teams Championship SMP Racing

2014: ELMS GTE Drivers Championship, Sergey Zlobin, Andrea Bertolini, Viktor Shatter

2015: Le Mans 24 Hours GTE Am Winners, SMP Racing

2015: ELMS GTE Teams Championship, Formula Racing

2015: ELMS GTE Drivers Championship, Mikkel Mac, Johnny Laursen

2016: FIA WEC GTE Am Teams Championship, AF Corse

2016 FIA WEC GTE Am Drivers Championship, Francois Perrodo, Emanuelle Collard, Rui Aguas

2016: Le Mans 12 Hours GTE Am winners, Scuderia Corsa

Year by Year

2011

ILMC: 5 x Class Wins, AF Corse

LMS: 3 x GTE Pro Class Wins, AF Corse

LMS: 2 x GTE Pro Class Wins, JMW Motorsport

ALMS: 1 x Class Win, Risi Competition

ALMS: 1 x Class Win, AF Corse

International GT Open: 3 x Race Wins, Scuderia Villorba Corse

International GT Open: 3 x Race Wins, JMB Racing

International GT Open: 1 x Race Win, Edil Cris Racing

International GT Open: 1 x Class Win, Kessel Racing

2012

FIA WEC: 5 x GTE Pro Class Wins, AF Corse

FIA WEC: 1 x GTE Am Class Win, AF Corse

ELMS: 2 x GTE Class Wins, JMW Motorsport

ALMS: 2 x GTLM Class Wins, ESM Motorsport

International GT Open: 3 x Race Wins, Scuderia Villorba Corse

International GT Open: 1 x Race Win, Kessel Racing

2013

FIA WEC: 3 x GTE Pro Class Wins, AF Corse

FIA WEC: 2 x GTE Am Class Wins, 8Star Motorsport

ELMS: 3 x GTE Class Wins, RAM Racing

ALMS: 1 x GTLM Class Win, Risi Competizione

International GT Open: 5 x Race Wins, Scuderia Villorba Corse

International GT Open: 3 x Race Wins, AF Corse

International GT Open: 1 x Race Win, Kessel Racing

Asian Le Mans Series: 4 x Class Wins, Team Taisan

2014

FIA WEC: 4 x GTE Pro Class Wins, AF Corse

FIA WEC: 1 x GTE Am Class Win, AF Corse

ELMS: 3 x GTE Class Wins, AF Corse

ELMS: 2 x GTE Class Wins, SMP Racing

TUSCC: 2 x GTLM Class Wins, Risi Competition

International GT Open: 3 x Race Wins, SMP Racing

International GT Open: 2 x Race Wins, Scuderia Villorba Corse

2015

FIA WEC: 3 x GTE Pro Class Wins, AF Corse

FIA WEC: 3 x GTE Am Class Wins, SMP Racing

FIA WEC: 1 x GTE Am Class Win, AF Corse

ELMS: 2 x GTE Class Wins, Formula Racing

ELMS: 1 x GTE Class Win, AT Racing

2016

WEC: 2 x GTE Am Class Wins, AF Corse

ELMS: 3 x GTE Class Wins, JMW Motorsport

Other Significant Customer Teams

Hankook Team Farnbacher: LMS, Le Mans 24 Hours, Nurburgring 24 Hours

Krohn Racing, FIA WEC, ALMS, TUSCC

Luxury Racing: FIA WEC

Scuderia Corsa: Le Mans 24 Hours

Sofrev ASP: ELMS

Team West/AJR: ALMS

Clearwater Racing: Le Mans