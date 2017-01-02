Pierre Fillon Awarded Légion d’Honneur

Mat Fernandez brings us the very pleasant news this morning that ACO President Pierre Fillon has been awarded the Legion d’Honneur, and becomes a Chevalier de la Legion d’Honneur for his services to Ophthalmic medicine and to the ACO.

The civil honour is awarded by the French President for a wide range of valued services.

In addition to his duties at the ACO Pierre Fillon continues to practice ophthalmic medicine in Le Mans. He has been President of the ACO since 2012, and a Committee member since 2006.