Brendon Hartley Joins Precote Herberth for Dubai 24 Hours

2015 WEC World Champion gets first Porsche GT3 start!

Porsche LMP1 factory driver and 2015 FIA WEC World Driver Champion Brendon Hartley is set to get his first start in a GT3 Porsche as his name is added to the Precote Herberth entry for this month’s Dubai 24 Hours.

Hartley will join the successful and well established quartet of Daniel Allemann, Ralf Bohn, Alfred and Robert Renauer in the team’s #911 Porsche 911 GT3 R

Robert Renauer is confident about the collaboration with his new team colleague:

“In the past, Brendon Hartley demonstrated his talent at the WEC and secured the” Driver world title. We know what Brendon can do and I am very happy that he will support us at the 24 hours of Dubai. We will do everything we can to make 2017 even more successful. “

