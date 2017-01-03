Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

New Year, New Liveries

Michael Shank Acura - PR1/ Mathiasen Ligier

c1nepamuoaah-qj

Things are coming together nicely for a packed first month or so of the 2017 season.

This weekend sees track action underway in Asia, round three of the 2016/17 Asian Le Mans Series at Buriram in Thailand and at Daytona with the ‘Roar before the Rolex 24 Hours’ test.

That will mean the usual crop of ‘new’ – We’ve already seen the cars but the new race liveries will be emerging too.

Mike Guasch has tweeted out some work in progress at PR1 Mathiasen on their new Ligier Gibson (above).

Michael Shank Racing and Acura have tweeted the liveries of their new NSX GT3s

c0obknvxcaercbd

c0obknvxuaa2o4h

c0obknvwiaetgno

c1ccqfcxaaevkpp

