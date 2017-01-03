Rene Rast Joins Visit Florida For Rolex 24 Hours

Visit Florida Racing has added René Rast to full season duo Marc Goossens and Renger van der Zande for the team’s 2017 effort in the Rolex 24 At Daytona in the team’s new #90 Gibson-powered Riley Mk. 30.

Rast has two Daytona class wins already on his racing cv, in 2012 and 2016, with Magnus Racing and has competed in the previous five Rolex 24 at Daytona events, though always in the GT categories.

His Prototype debut at Daytona though follows on from a second place class finish in last year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans in the G-Drive Racing Oreca Nissan plus a class win at Bahrain and podium finishes at both Silverstone and Circuit of the Americas.

“It is an amazing feeling to know that in a few days I will be back at Daytona,” said Rast. “The Rolex 24 is one of my favourite races during the year and I can’t wait for the action to begin. I have won the Rolex 24 now two times but not overall. My big dream was always to one day win it overall. Being part of a great team like Visit Florida Racing is a big honour and for sure it will bring a big smile to my face doing my first laps in their car. I followed the team over the past couple of years and always felt that they were one of the best teams, so I’m very proud to be part of this effort.”

Team Owner Troy Flis could not be happier to have his driver line up confirmed ahead of the annual Roar Before the 24 test days at Daytona International Speedway this week. “We are very excited to have a guy like René (Rast) join our Visit Florida line up,” said Flis, whose team finished third in last year’s Rolex 24. “He is quick and has a lot of valuable experience for us to tap into as we get ready for our first race with this Riley LMP2. I think he’ll fit right in with Marc (Goossens) and Renger (van der Zande) so we are excited to get going with our new car this week here at the Roar.”

All three drivers will be in action in this week’s Roar Before the 24 which takes place from January 6-8. The 55th annual Rolex 24 At Daytona is set for January 28-29, 2017 in Visit Florida Racing’s backyard of Daytona International Speedway.