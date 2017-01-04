Bathurst 1000 Winner Davison Still Seeking 12 Hour Drive

HE’S the reigning Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winner – but that doesn’t mean TEKNO Autosport Supercars driver Will Davison is a certainty to start the Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour next February.

Davison, who along with Jonathon Webb won this year’s thrilling October Supercars enduro, is yet to have a confirmed ride in February.

“If there was the right opportunity, I’d love to contest the Bathurst 12 Hour again, it’s a fantastic event,” he said.

“Running with McLaren last year was great but unfortunately the car got damaged early, and that cost us any chance. It’s certainly a race that I want to add to my trophy cabinet.”

The 34-year-old enjoyed a strong debut season with the TEKNO team, finishing fifth in the championship behind only the three Triple Eight Commodores and Scott McLaughlin’s Volvo.

He grabbed two wins – including his second Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 triumph – and two further podiums along the way in a season that returned him to regular contention at the front of the field.

Davison finished third in the 2014 Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour, driving an Erebus Motorsport Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, and showed great pace this year before damage curtailed any chance of a strong result in the Tekno-run McLaren.

TEKNO will again field a pair of McLaren 650S GT3 entries in the 2017 Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour however are yet to confirm any drivers.

Shane van Gisbergen has already confirmed he will not return to defend his Bathurst title with the team, committing instead to join Craig Baird and a yet-to-be-named third driver in Scott Taylor Motorsport’s Mercedes AMG GT.