Bathurst 12 Hour TV and Live Stream Details

7 Mate will broadcast the entire Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour live and free around Australia this February with the new for 2017 Pirelli Top-10 shootout also live on Saturday February 4 in a special one-hour live broadcast.

The shootout coverage will commence at 3:30pm on Saturday afternoon, while 7mate will commence its day-long live coverage of the Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour on Sunday, February 5, at 5:30am.

Mark Beretta will host the coverage, while RadioLeMans.com commentator John Hindhaugh will be joined by DSC Editor Graham Goodwin and 12-hour regular (and generl legend) Richard Craill in the commentary box.

Chad Neylon and Shea Adam will provide pit lane coverage alongside Beretta throughout the two days.

A free live stream available via the Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour website will also allow fans around the world to follow the action live.

LIQUI-MOLY BATHURST 12 HOUR – TV TIMES

Saturday, 4 February:

3:30pm – 4:30pm AEDT

Sunday, 5 February:

5:30am – 6:00pm AEDT

All LIVE+FREE on 7mate around Australia.