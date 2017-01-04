Damien Faulkner Joins New Look CJ Wilson Conti Challenge Squad

CJ Wilson Racing have announced a partnership with Houston based Winward Racing whose drivers will join CJWR for all ten rounds of the 2017 Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge helping further boost a GS class field from low single figures in 2016 to almost 20 cars on the provisional entry for the Rolex 24 Hours supporting opening race for the CTSC.

Open-wheel and GT veteran Damien Faulkner will partner with 24 year-old Russell Ward in the team’s GS-Class #35 Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport backed by Techemet LP, a World leader in automobile catalytic converter recycling and precious metal trading services based in Pasadena, Texas. Reserve driver Bryce Ward may also drive in selected events during the season.

Irishman, Faulkner, who can boast sportscar wins on three continents, is extremely excited about the next chapter of his career. “I’m delighted to get this opportunity with Winward & CJ Wilson Racing. The Continental Tire Sportscar Challenge is a series I have followed closely and I’m looking forward to competing at the sharp end of the field alongside my new teammate, Russell. I can’t say enough about him, he already has a lot of speed and he has the potential to really excel in 2017.”

“I feel very fortunate to have such a strong, proper team under the CJ Wilson Racing tent this year,” explained Team Manager, Andris Laivins. He went on to outline his expectations for the #35 squad in 2017. “Russell worked with Damien in the Porsche GT3 Cup car last year, and I think sharing an endurance car in 2017 is only going to make that pairing stronger. I believe they are going to have the Techemet #35 on the podium in short order, and more broadly, I think they will push, and be pushed by, Marc and Till in the #33 all year, which will make the entire team grow. We’re facing a resurgent GS field this year, and everyone can’t wait to get to Daytona and get down to business.”

Techemet LP Vice President, Bryce Ward sees a bright future for his brand and CJ Wilson Racing. “Techemet is proud to be associated with both CJ Wilson and Winward racing and looks forward to the opportunities that this relationship will present in 2017 and beyond.”

The Austin based team will also welcome the return of the #33 car with a revised lineup featuring CJWR veterans, Marc Miller and Till Bechtolsheimer. After a part time rookie season in 2016, Bechtolsheimer is back for the full 2017 GS Championship, with partner details to be announced shortly.

Miller’s 2016 Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge teammate, Danny Burkett is working with CJ Wilson Racing on a planned expansion into the Ultra 94 GT3 Cup Canada series.