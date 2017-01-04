Sam Tordoff To Contest Dubai 24 Hours

2016 BTCC runner-up Sam Tordoff will make his GT3 racing debut later this month as he contests the 2017 Hankook 24 Hours of Dubai with HB Racing; part of a four driver line-up in HB Racing’s Lamborghini Huracan GT3 as they aim to fight for overall victory in the prestigious event.

The 27 year old has recently announced he will be driving in the British GT Championship in 2017 in a Lamborghini Huracan GT3 with Barwell Motorsport and is using the Dubai 24 to gain valuable experience as he looks to build on his 2017 race programme.

Tordoff was part of the JMW Motorsport line-up for a part season in the 2015 ELMS in their Ferrari 458 GTE

“This opportunity is without doubt the perfect place to start my 2017 preparations. It will be my first chance to drive the Lamborghini Hurracan GT3 and it will give me much needed track time in readiness of the 2017 season. HB Racing have put together a very capable looking team of drivers and, with the teams undoubted expertise in GT endurance racing, we are confident of a great result.” Sam commented.

“It will also give me my first experience of competing in a 24 Hour Race as I begin to build towards my ultimate goal of racing at Le Mans”

“I’m really looking forward to my 2017 race season and will hopefully be making a further announcement soon regarding my plans to race GT3 Machinery in Europe too.”