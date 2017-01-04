Tockwith Take Delivery of ex Panis Barthez Ligier

It’s a busy month or two ahead for Tockwith Motorsport with the final two rounds of the 2016/ 2017 Asian Le Mans Series at Buriram and Sepang for the team’s race winning Ligier JSP3 LMP3 car and then initial testing for the team ahead of their entry into the LMP2 class of the 2017 European Le Mans Series.

The team’s new JS P217 Gibson though will not be available until next month so early testing will feature a loan car from Onroak, this the ex Krohn Racing Ligier Nissan used by the team in 2016 (Edit: The team expected the ex-Krohn car, this car appears to be the Ligier run in 2016 by Panis Barthez).

The car though has now been fully reliveried ahead of testing, initially in the UK and then SPain with both Nigel Moore and Philip Hanson due to be on testing duties between Buriram and Sepang.