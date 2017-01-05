Robert Kubica Confirmed For Dubai 24 Hours

Kubica will race in the 24H of Dubai on a Porsche 911 GT3R with Polish team Forch Racing powered by Olimp.

Kubica will team up with an all Porsche driver line up including Wolf Henzler, Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup driver Robert Lukas, Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Central Europe driver Marcin Jedliński as well as Mexican Porsche Supercup driver Santiago Creel.

The line-up is amongst the favorites for winning the A6-Am category.

The Pole is no stranger to endurance racing: he already competed in the 24 Hour Series last year at the 12 Hours of Mugello. He also raced in the 6 Hours of Rome last fall. Finally, he tested a By Kolles CLM P1/01 LMP1 prototype extensively at the WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain last November.