Ginetta have two seats available to race with Nic Minassian in the Proto races that support the Dubai 24 hours next week.

8 G57-P2 cars are racing in this event which includes 3 hours free practice, 1 hour qually and 3 x 3 hour races.

Please message, mail or call Ewan Baldry for details

Ewan.baldry@ginetta.com

+44 7971 531763