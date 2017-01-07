Share, , Google Plus, Pinterest,

    2017 Sportscar Racing Calendar by Date

    January

    8 January Buriram, Thailand – Asian Le Mans Series
    10-12 January Dubai 3 x 3 Hour races – 24H PROTO SERIES
    13-14 January  24H Dubai  – 24H SERIES
    22 January Sepang, Malaysia – Asian Le Mans Series
    27 January – Daytona International Speedway 4 Hrs – Continental Tire Sportscar Challenge
    28-29 January – Rolex 24 At Daytona P/PC/GTLM/GTD – IMSA

    February

    5 February Mount Panorama Circuit, Bathurst – Bathurst 12 Hour
    24-25 February Official test Magny Cours – V de V

    March

    4-5 March – Australian GT Championship Adelaide Parklands
    11-12 March – Sepang, Malaysia – GT Asia
    11-12 March – St. Petersburg, Fla. – Pirelli World Challenge
    13-14 March Official Blancpain GT Series Test Day Paul Ricard
    17 March – Sebring International Raceway  2 Hours – Continental Tire Sportscar Challenge
    17-18 March – Sebring International Raceway – IMSA Prototype Challenge
    17-18 March 12H MUGELLO  – 24H SERIES
    18 March – Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring P/PC/GTLM/GTD – IMSA
    18-19 March – Barcelona-Catalunya – V de V
    25 March – 63. ADAC Westfalenfahrt – VLN
    25-26 March – Australian GT Championship Albert Park
    28-29 March Official Test Monza – ELMS

    April

    1-2 April 24H SILVERSTONE  – 24H TCE SERIES
    1-2 April Misano (ITA) – Blancpain Sprint
    1-2 April WEC Prologue, Monza – FIA WEC
    1-2 April– Misano (Italy) – GT4 European Series Northern Cup
    7-8 April 12H RED BULL RING  – 24H SERIES
    7-9 April – Sepang, Malaysia – Asian Le Mans Sprint Cup
    8 April – BUBBA Burger SportsCar Grand Prix at Long Beach P/GTLM/GTD 100 Minutes – IMSA
    8 April – 42. DMV 4-Stunden-Rennen – VLN
    8-9 April Long Beach, Calif.- Pirelli World Challenge
    8-9 April Okayama International Circuit – Super GT
    8-9 April – Australian GT Trophy Series Sundown
    8/9 April Sepang International Circuit – Blancpain GT Series Asia
    9 April – Silverstone International – Britcar
    15 & 17 April Oulton Park 2x 1hr races – British GT Championship
    15 April – Silverstone – ELMS
    16 April 6 Hours of Silverstone – FIA WEC
    16/17 April – Nogaro (France) – GT4 European Series Southern Cup
    21-22 April 12H MAGNY-COURS – 24H TCE SERIES
    22-23 April Donington Park (National) – Bute Motorsport GT Cup
    22-23 April Donington Park (National) – Bute Motorsport UK LMP3 Cup
    22-23 April Monza (ITA) – Blancpain Endurance 3 hours
    22-23 April – Ledenon – ProtoSprint Trophée (French LMP3)
    22-23 April – Barber Motorsports Park – IMSA Prototype Challenge
    23 April – ADAC Qualification Race – Nurburgring 24 Hours
    29-30 April – China GT
    29-30 April – Portimao – V de V
    29/30 April Estoril – International GT Open
    29-30 April – Virginia International Raceway – Pirelli World Challenge
    29–30 April – Motorsport Arena Oschersleben – ADAC GT Masters
    30 April Rockingham 2hr race – British GT Championship

    May

    3-4 May Fuji Speedway – Super GT
    5-7 May – Sepang, Malaysia – Asian Le Mans Sprint Cup
    6 May – Circuit of The Americas  2 Hours – Continental Tire Sportscar Challenge
    6 May WEC 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps – FIA WEC
    6 May – Snetterton – Britcar
    6-7 May – Brands Hatch (Great Britain) – GT4 European Series Northern Cup
    6-7 May 24H PAUL RICARD  – 24H SERIES
    6-7 May Brands Hatch (GBR) – Blancpain Sprint
    7 May – Adria – Campionato Italiano Sport Prototipi
    7 May – Circuit of The Americas Austin, TX P/PC/GTLM/GTD 2 Hours, 40 Minutes – IMSA
    13 May Monza – Michelin Le Mans Cup
    13-14 May – South Korea – GT Asia
    14  May – Shanghai – FRD Chinese LMP3 Series
    14 May – Monza – ELMS
    14 May Silverstone (GBR) – Blancpain Endurance 3 hours
    20-21 May Brands Hatch (Grand Prix) – Bute Motorsport GT Cup
    20-21 May Brands Hatch (Grand Prix) – Bute Motorsport UK LMP3 Cup
    20/21 May – Pau (France) – GT4 European Series Southern Cup
    20-21 May Autopolis – Super GT
    20-21 May – Lausitzring (with DTM)* – ADAC GT Masters
    20-21 May – Canadian Tire Motorsport Park – Pirelli World Challenge
    20/21 May Chang International Circuit, Thailand – Blancpain GT Series Asia
    21-22 May – Motorland Aragon (Spain) – ProtoSprint Trophée (French LMP3)
    26-27 May – Lime Rock Park – Pirelli World Challenge
    27/28 May – Snetterton 2x 1hr race – British GT Championship
    27/28 May Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps – International GT Open
    27-28 May – Paul Ricard – V de V
    27-28 of May Nurburgring 24 Hours
    28 May – Australian Endurance Championship Phillip Island

    June

    2 June- Silverstone GP – Britcar
    3 June – Belle Isle Detroit Grand Prix P/PC/GTD 100 Minutes – IMSA
    3-4 June Zolder (BEL) – Blancpain Sprint
    3-4 June – Fuji, Japan – GT Asia
    4 June – Misano – Campionato Italiano Sport Prototipi
    4 June Le Mans 24 Hours Test Day – FIA WEC
    4 June – Zhejiang – FRD Chinese LMP3 Series
    9-11 June Spa-Francorchamps – Bute Motorsport GT Cup
    9-11 June Spa-Francorchamps – Bute Motorsport UK LMP3 Cup
    10-11 June – Paul Ricard (France) – ProtoSprint Trophée (French LMP3)
    10/11 June Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet – International GT Open
    10-11 June – Red Bull Ring, Austria – ADAC GT Masters
    10–11 June Red Bull Ring – GT4 European Series Northern Cup
    10-11 June – Australian GT Trophy Series Winton
    11 June – Silverstone 500 3hr race – British GT Championship
    17 June Road to Le Mans – Michelin Le Mans Cup
    17/18 June Le Mans 24 Hours – FIA WEC
    18 June – Monza – Campionato Italiano Sport Prototipi
    19-20 June – Ordos – China GT
    24 June Circuit Paul Ricard (FRA) – Blancpain Endurance 1000kms
    24 June – 59. ADAC ACAS H&R-Cup – VLN
    24-25 June – Dijon-Prenois- V de V
    24-25 June – Road America – Pirelli World Challenge
    24-25 June – Buriram, Thailand – GT Asia
    24/25 June Suzuka International Circuit, Japan – Blancpain GT Series Asia
    30 June – 1 July 12H IMOLA  – 24H SERIES

    July

    1 July – Watkins Glen International 2 Hours – Continental Tire Sportscar Challenge
    1/2 July – Dijon (France) – GT4 European Series – Southern Cup
    1/2 July Hungaroring (H) – International GT Open
    1-2 July – Val De Vienne (France) – ProtoSprint Trophée (French LMP3)
    1-2 July Silverstone (Grand Prix) – GT Cup
    1-2 July Silverstone (Grand Prix)  – UK Prototype Cup
    1-2 July – Watkins Glen International – IMSA Prototype Challenge
    2 July – Brands Hatch Indy – Britcar
    2 July – Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen Watkins Glen International – NY P/PC/GTLM/GTD IMSA
    4 July Official Test Day Total 24 Hours of Spa (BEL)
    7-8 July 12H MISANO – 24H Proto Series
    8 July Spa-Francorchamps 2hr race – British GT Championship
    8 July – 47. Adenauer ADAC Worldpeace Trophy – VLN
    8-9 July 24H MISANO – 24H TCE Seres
    8-9 July – Canadian Tire Motorsport Park – IMSA Prototype Challeng
    9 July – Australian Endurance Championship Sydney Motorsport Park
    9 July – Canadian Tire Motorsport Park P/PC/GTLM/GTD 2 Hours, 40 Minutes IMSA
    9 July – Canadian Tire Motorsport Park 2 Hours – Continental Tire Sportscar Challenge
    15-16 July – Zandvoort, Netherlands – ADAC GT Masters
    15–16 July – Slovakia Ring – GT4 European Series Northern Cup 
    16 July 6 Hours of Nürburgring, DEU – FIA WEC
    21-23 July – Sepang, Malaysia – Asian Le Mans Sprint Cup
    22 July – Lime Rock Park – IMSA Prototype Challenge
    22 July – Northeast Grand Prix Lime Rock Park GTLM/GTD 2 Hours, 40 Minutes IMSA
    22 July – Lime Rock Park 2 Hours – Continental Tire Sportscar Challenge
    22 July Red Bull Ring – Michelin Le Mans Cup
    22-23 July Sportsland SUGO – Super GT
    23 July 4 Hours of Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria – ELMS 
    23 July – Sepang – FRD Chinese LMP3 Series
    23 July – TBA – Campionato Italiano Sport Prototipi
    29-30 July – Zhuhai – China GT
    29 July Oulton Park (International)  – GT Cup
    29-30 July – Mid-Ohio – Pirelli World Challenge
    29-30 July Total 24 Hours of Spa (BEL) – Blancpain Endurance 24 hours

    August

    5-6 August – Nürburgring – ADAC GT Masters
    5-6 August – Australian GT Championship Queensland Raceway
    5-6 August – Zhejiang, China – GT Asia
    5-6 August Fuji Speedway – Super GT
    6 August – Brands Hatch 2hr race – British GT Championship
    6 August – Road America – Elkhart Lake, WI P/PC/GTLM/GTD 2 Hours, 40 Minutes – IMSA
    6 August – Road America – Elkhart Lake 2 Hours – Continental Tire Sportscar Challenge
    12-13 August Snetterton (300) – Bute Motorsport GT Cup
    12-13 August Snetterton (300) – Bute Motorsport UK LMP3 Cup
    12-13 August – Trois-Rivières, Quebec – IMSA Prototype Challenge
    12-13 August – Utah Motorsports Campus – Pirelli World Challenge
    18-19 August 12H PAUL RICARD  – 24H PROTO SERIES
    18-20 August – Sepang, Malaysia – Asian Le Mans Sprint Cup
    19 August – ROWE 6 Hour ADAC Ruhr-Pokal-Rennen – VLN
    19-20 August – Australian GT Trophy Series Winton
    19-20 August Fuji International Circuit, Japan – Blancpain GT Series Asia
    19–20 August – Zandvoort – GT4 European Series Northern Cup
    26 August – VIRginia International Raceway 2 Hours – Continental Tire Sportscar Challenge
    26 August Le Castellet – Michelin Le Mans Cup
    26-27 August 24H PORTIMAO – 24H SERIES
    26-27 August Budapest (HUN) – Blancpain Sprint
    26-27 August Suzuka Circuit – Super GT
    27 August – Shanghai – FRD Chinese LMP3 Series
    27 August – Paul Ricard – ELMS
    27 August – VIRginia International Raceway GTLM/GTD 2 Hours, 40 Minutes – IMSA

    September

    September – Magny-Cours (France) – GT4 European Series Southern Cup
    2 September – 40. RCM DMV Grenzlandrennen – VLN
    2 September – Donington National – Britcar
    3 September 6 Hours of Mexico – FIA WEC
    2-3 September 24H BARCELONA  – 24H TCE SERIES
    2-3 September – Australian GT Championship Symmons Plains
    2-3 September – Shanghai, China – GT Asia
    2/3 September Silverstone – International GT Open
    2-3 September – Circuit of the Americas – Pirelli World Challenge
    2-3 September – Jarama – V de V
    9-10 September – Shanghai – China GT
    9-10 September – Australian GT Trophy Series Phillip Island
    9-10 September – Albi (France) – ProtoSprint Trophée (French LMP3)
    10 September – Imola – Campionato Italiano Sport Prototipi
    16 September 6 Hours of Circuit of the Americas – FIA WEC
    16-17 September – Sachsenring – ADAC GT Masters
    16-17 September Nürburgring (DEU) – Blancpain Sprint
    16-17 September Donington Park (Grand Prix) – Bute Motorsport GT Cup
    16-17 September Donington Park (Grand Prix) – Bute Motorsport UK LMP3 Cup
    16/17 September Nürburgring (Germany) – GT4 European Series Northern Cup 
    16-17 September – Sonoma Raceway – Pirelli World Challenge
    17 September – Zhuhai – FRD Chinese LMP3 Series
    23 September – 57. ADAC Reinoldus-Langstreckenrennen – VLN
    23 September – Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca 4 Hours Continental Tire Sportscar Challenge
    23 September Spa-Francorchamps – Michelin Le Mans Cup
    23-24 September – Hockenheimring – ADAC GT Masters
    23/24 September Shanghai International Circuit, China – Blancpain GT Series Asia
    24 September – Spa-Francorchamps – ELMS
    24 September – Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca P/GTLM/GTD 2 Hours, 40 Minutes – IMSA
    24 September – Vallelunga – Campionato Italiano Sport Prototipi
    24 September – Donington Park 2hr race – British GT Championship
    30 Sept./1 Oct. Monza – International GT Open
    30 Sep – 1 Oct Barcelona (Spain) – GT4 European Series Southern Cup
     30 September – 1 October – Spa (Belgium) – ProtoSprint Trophée (French LMP3)
    30 September – 1 October – Chengdu – China GT

    October

    1 October Barcelona (ESP) – Blancpain Endurance 3 hours
    6 October  – Road Atlanta 2 Hours – Continental Tire Sportscar Challenge
    6-7 October – Road Atlanta – IMSA Prototype Challenge
    6-7 October 12H SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS – 24H TCE SERIES
    7-8 October 12H SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS – 24H PROTO SERIES
    7 October – 49. ADAC Barbarossapreis – VLN
    7 October – Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta P/PC/GTLM/GTD 10 Hours – IMSA
    7-8 October – Magny-Cours – V de V
    7-8 October Chang International Circuit (Thailand) – Super GT
    7 or 15 October Zheijang – Asian Le Mans Series
    8 October – Mugello – Campionato Italiano Sport Prototipi
    13-15 October – Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca (Pirelli World Challenge with SRO International GT Challenge)
    14-15 October Snetterton (300) – Bute Motorsport GT Cup
    14-15 October Paul Ricard (France) – GT4 European Series Southern Cup
    15 October 6 Hours of Fuji – FIA WEC
    21 October – Oulton Park – Britcar
    21 October – 42. DMV Münsterlandpokal – VLN
    21 October Portimao – Michelin Le Mans Cup
    21-22 October Zhejiang Circuit, China – Blancpain GT Series Asia
    21-22 October Zhejiang- China GT
    22 October- Portimao, Algarve Circuit – ELMS
    28/29 October Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya – International GT Open
    28-29 October – Nogaro (France) – ProtoSprint Trophée (French LMP3)
    29 October Zhuhai – Asian Le Mans Series
    29 October – Australian Endurance Championship Hampton Downs

    November

    3-5 November – Silverstone National (Night Races) – Britcar
    4 November – Australian GT Trophy Series Wakefield Park
    4-5 November – Estoril – V de V
    5 November 6 Hours of Shanghai – FIA WEC
    10-11 November – Australian GT Championship Highlands Motorsport Park
    10-11 November  24H COTA USA  – 24H SERIES
    11-12 November Twin Ring Motegi – Super GT
    12 November – Australian Endurance Championship Highlands Motorsport Park
    18 November 6 Hours of Bahrain – FIA WEC
    18-19 November – Brands Hatch Indy (Night Races) – Britcar

    December

    3 December Fuji – Asian Le Mans Series

    2018

    7 January Buriram Thailand – Asian Le Mans Series
    21 January Sepang Malaysia – Asian Le Mans Series

