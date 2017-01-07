2017 Sportscar Racing Calendar by Date

January

8 January Buriram, Thailand – Asian Le Mans Series

10-12 January Dubai 3 x 3 Hour races – 24H PROTO SERIES

13-14 January 24H Dubai – 24H SERIES

22 January Sepang, Malaysia – Asian Le Mans Series

27 January – Daytona International Speedway 4 Hrs – Continental Tire Sportscar Challenge

28-29 January – Rolex 24 At Daytona P/PC/GTLM/GTD – IMSA

February

5 February Mount Panorama Circuit, Bathurst – Bathurst 12 Hour

24-25 February Official test Magny Cours – V de V

March

4-5 March – Australian GT Championship Adelaide Parklands

11-12 March – Sepang, Malaysia – GT Asia

11-12 March – St. Petersburg, Fla. – Pirelli World Challenge

13-14 March Official Blancpain GT Series Test Day Paul Ricard

17 March – Sebring International Raceway 2 Hours – Continental Tire Sportscar Challenge

17-18 March – Sebring International Raceway – IMSA Prototype Challenge

17-18 March 12H MUGELLO – 24H SERIES

18 March – Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring P/PC/GTLM/GTD – IMSA

18-19 March – Barcelona-Catalunya – V de V

25 March – 63. ADAC Westfalenfahrt – VLN

25-26 March – Australian GT Championship Albert Park

28-29 March Official Test Monza – ELMS

April

1-2 April 24H SILVERSTONE – 24H TCE SERIES

1-2 April Misano (ITA) – Blancpain Sprint

1-2 April WEC Prologue, Monza – FIA WEC

1-2 April– Misano (Italy) – GT4 European Series Northern Cup

7-8 April 12H RED BULL RING – 24H SERIES

7-9 April – Sepang, Malaysia – Asian Le Mans Sprint Cup

8 April – BUBBA Burger SportsCar Grand Prix at Long Beach P/GTLM/GTD 100 Minutes – IMSA

8 April – 42. DMV 4-Stunden-Rennen – VLN

8-9 April Long Beach, Calif.- Pirelli World Challenge

8-9 April Okayama International Circuit – Super GT

8-9 April – Australian GT Trophy Series Sundown

8/9 April Sepang International Circuit – Blancpain GT Series Asia

9 April – Silverstone International – Britcar

15 & 17 April Oulton Park 2x 1hr races – British GT Championship

15 April – Silverstone – ELMS

16 April 6 Hours of Silverstone – FIA WEC

16/17 April – Nogaro (France) – GT4 European Series Southern Cup

21-22 April 12H MAGNY-COURS – 24H TCE SERIES

22-23 April Donington Park (National) – Bute Motorsport GT Cup

22-23 April Donington Park (National) – Bute Motorsport UK LMP3 Cup

22-23 April Monza (ITA) – Blancpain Endurance 3 hours

22-23 April – Ledenon – ProtoSprint Trophée (French LMP3)

22-23 April – Barber Motorsports Park – IMSA Prototype Challenge

23 April – ADAC Qualification Race – Nurburgring 24 Hours

29-30 April – China GT

29-30 April – Portimao – V de V

29/30 April Estoril – International GT Open

29-30 April – Virginia International Raceway – Pirelli World Challenge

29–30 April – Motorsport Arena Oschersleben – ADAC GT Masters

30 April Rockingham 2hr race – British GT Championship

May

3-4 May Fuji Speedway – Super GT

5-7 May – Sepang, Malaysia – Asian Le Mans Sprint Cup

6 May – Circuit of The Americas 2 Hours – Continental Tire Sportscar Challenge

6 May WEC 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps – FIA WEC

6 May – Snetterton – Britcar

6-7 May – Brands Hatch (Great Britain) – GT4 European Series Northern Cup

6-7 May 24H PAUL RICARD – 24H SERIES

6-7 May Brands Hatch (GBR) – Blancpain Sprint

7 May – Adria – Campionato Italiano Sport Prototipi

7 May – Circuit of The Americas Austin, TX P/PC/GTLM/GTD 2 Hours, 40 Minutes – IMSA

13 May Monza – Michelin Le Mans Cup

13-14 May – South Korea – GT Asia

14 May – Shanghai – FRD Chinese LMP3 Series

14 May – Monza – ELMS

14 May Silverstone (GBR) – Blancpain Endurance 3 hours

20-21 May Brands Hatch (Grand Prix) – Bute Motorsport GT Cup

20-21 May Brands Hatch (Grand Prix) – Bute Motorsport UK LMP3 Cup

20/21 May – Pau (France) – GT4 European Series Southern Cup

20-21 May Autopolis – Super GT

20-21 May – Lausitzring (with DTM)* – ADAC GT Masters

20-21 May – Canadian Tire Motorsport Park – Pirelli World Challenge

20/21 May Chang International Circuit, Thailand – Blancpain GT Series Asia

21-22 May – Motorland Aragon (Spain) – ProtoSprint Trophée (French LMP3)

26-27 May – Lime Rock Park – Pirelli World Challenge

27/28 May – Snetterton 2x 1hr race – British GT Championship

27/28 May Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps – International GT Open

27-28 May – Paul Ricard – V de V

27-28 of May Nurburgring 24 Hours

28 May – Australian Endurance Championship Phillip Island

June

2 June- Silverstone GP – Britcar

3 June – Belle Isle Detroit Grand Prix P/PC/GTD 100 Minutes – IMSA

3-4 June Zolder (BEL) – Blancpain Sprint

3-4 June – Fuji, Japan – GT Asia

4 June – Misano – Campionato Italiano Sport Prototipi

4 June Le Mans 24 Hours Test Day – FIA WEC

4 June – Zhejiang – FRD Chinese LMP3 Series

9-11 June Spa-Francorchamps – Bute Motorsport GT Cup

9-11 June Spa-Francorchamps – Bute Motorsport UK LMP3 Cup

10-11 June – Paul Ricard (France) – ProtoSprint Trophée (French LMP3)

10/11 June Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet – International GT Open

10-11 June – Red Bull Ring, Austria – ADAC GT Masters

10–11 June Red Bull Ring – GT4 European Series Northern Cup

10-11 June – Australian GT Trophy Series Winton

11 June – Silverstone 500 3hr race – British GT Championship

17 June Road to Le Mans – Michelin Le Mans Cup

17/18 June Le Mans 24 Hours – FIA WEC

18 June – Monza – Campionato Italiano Sport Prototipi

19-20 June – Ordos – China GT

24 June Circuit Paul Ricard (FRA) – Blancpain Endurance 1000kms

24 June – 59. ADAC ACAS H&R-Cup – VLN

24-25 June – Dijon-Prenois- V de V

24-25 June – Road America – Pirelli World Challenge

24-25 June – Buriram, Thailand – GT Asia

24/25 June Suzuka International Circuit, Japan – Blancpain GT Series Asia

30 June – 1 July 12H IMOLA – 24H SERIES

July

1 July – Watkins Glen International 2 Hours – Continental Tire Sportscar Challenge

1/2 July – Dijon (France) – GT4 European Series – Southern Cup

1/2 July Hungaroring (H) – International GT Open

1-2 July – Val De Vienne (France) – ProtoSprint Trophée (French LMP3)

1-2 July Silverstone (Grand Prix) – GT Cup

1-2 July Silverstone (Grand Prix) – UK Prototype Cup

1-2 July – Watkins Glen International – IMSA Prototype Challenge

2 July – Brands Hatch Indy – Britcar

2 July – Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen Watkins Glen International – NY P/PC/GTLM/GTD IMSA

4 July Official Test Day Total 24 Hours of Spa (BEL)

7-8 July 12H MISANO – 24H Proto Series

8 July Spa-Francorchamps 2hr race – British GT Championship

8 July – 47. Adenauer ADAC Worldpeace Trophy – VLN

8-9 July 24H MISANO – 24H TCE Seres

8-9 July – Canadian Tire Motorsport Park – IMSA Prototype Challeng

9 July – Australian Endurance Championship Sydney Motorsport Park

9 July – Canadian Tire Motorsport Park P/PC/GTLM/GTD 2 Hours, 40 Minutes IMSA

9 July – Canadian Tire Motorsport Park 2 Hours – Continental Tire Sportscar Challenge

15-16 July – Zandvoort, Netherlands – ADAC GT Masters

15–16 July – Slovakia Ring – GT4 European Series Northern Cup

16 July 6 Hours of Nürburgring, DEU – FIA WEC

21-23 July – Sepang, Malaysia – Asian Le Mans Sprint Cup

22 July – Lime Rock Park – IMSA Prototype Challenge

22 July – Northeast Grand Prix Lime Rock Park GTLM/GTD 2 Hours, 40 Minutes IMSA

22 July – Lime Rock Park 2 Hours – Continental Tire Sportscar Challenge

22 July Red Bull Ring – Michelin Le Mans Cup

22-23 July Sportsland SUGO – Super GT

23 July 4 Hours of Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria – ELMS

23 July – Sepang – FRD Chinese LMP3 Series

23 July – TBA – Campionato Italiano Sport Prototipi

29-30 July – Zhuhai – China GT

29 July Oulton Park (International) – GT Cup

29-30 July – Mid-Ohio – Pirelli World Challenge

29-30 July Total 24 Hours of Spa (BEL) – Blancpain Endurance 24 hours

August

5-6 August – Nürburgring – ADAC GT Masters

5-6 August – Australian GT Championship Queensland Raceway

5-6 August – Zhejiang, China – GT Asia

5-6 August Fuji Speedway – Super GT

6 August – Brands Hatch 2hr race – British GT Championship

6 August – Road America – Elkhart Lake, WI P/PC/GTLM/GTD 2 Hours, 40 Minutes – IMSA

6 August – Road America – Elkhart Lake 2 Hours – Continental Tire Sportscar Challenge

12-13 August Snetterton (300) – Bute Motorsport GT Cup

12-13 August Snetterton (300) – Bute Motorsport UK LMP3 Cup

12-13 August – Trois-Rivières, Quebec – IMSA Prototype Challenge

12-13 August – Utah Motorsports Campus – Pirelli World Challenge

18-19 August 12H PAUL RICARD – 24H PROTO SERIES

18-20 August – Sepang, Malaysia – Asian Le Mans Sprint Cup

19 August – ROWE 6 Hour ADAC Ruhr-Pokal-Rennen – VLN

19-20 August – Australian GT Trophy Series Winton

19-20 August Fuji International Circuit, Japan – Blancpain GT Series Asia

19–20 August – Zandvoort – GT4 European Series Northern Cup

26 August – VIRginia International Raceway 2 Hours – Continental Tire Sportscar Challenge

26 August Le Castellet – Michelin Le Mans Cup

26-27 August 24H PORTIMAO – 24H SERIES

26-27 August Budapest (HUN) – Blancpain Sprint

26-27 August Suzuka Circuit – Super GT

27 August – Shanghai – FRD Chinese LMP3 Series

27 August – Paul Ricard – ELMS

27 August – VIRginia International Raceway GTLM/GTD 2 Hours, 40 Minutes – IMSA

September

September – Magny-Cours (France) – GT4 European Series Southern Cup

2 September – 40. RCM DMV Grenzlandrennen – VLN

2 September – Donington National – Britcar

3 September 6 Hours of Mexico – FIA WEC

2-3 September 24H BARCELONA – 24H TCE SERIES

2-3 September – Australian GT Championship Symmons Plains

2-3 September – Shanghai, China – GT Asia

2/3 September Silverstone – International GT Open

2-3 September – Circuit of the Americas – Pirelli World Challenge

2-3 September – Jarama – V de V

9-10 September – Shanghai – China GT

9-10 September – Australian GT Trophy Series Phillip Island

9-10 September – Albi (France) – ProtoSprint Trophée (French LMP3)

10 September – Imola – Campionato Italiano Sport Prototipi

16 September 6 Hours of Circuit of the Americas – FIA WEC

16-17 September – Sachsenring – ADAC GT Masters

16-17 September Nürburgring (DEU) – Blancpain Sprint

16-17 September Donington Park (Grand Prix) – Bute Motorsport GT Cup

16-17 September Donington Park (Grand Prix) – Bute Motorsport UK LMP3 Cup

16/17 September Nürburgring (Germany) – GT4 European Series Northern Cup

16-17 September – Sonoma Raceway – Pirelli World Challenge

17 September – Zhuhai – FRD Chinese LMP3 Series

23 September – 57. ADAC Reinoldus-Langstreckenrennen – VLN

23 September – Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca 4 Hours Continental Tire Sportscar Challenge

23 September Spa-Francorchamps – Michelin Le Mans Cup

23-24 September – Hockenheimring – ADAC GT Masters

23/24 September Shanghai International Circuit, China – Blancpain GT Series Asia

24 September – Spa-Francorchamps – ELMS

24 September – Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca P/GTLM/GTD 2 Hours, 40 Minutes – IMSA

24 September – Vallelunga – Campionato Italiano Sport Prototipi

24 September – Donington Park 2hr race – British GT Championship

30 Sept./1 Oct. Monza – International GT Open

30 Sep – 1 Oct Barcelona (Spain) – GT4 European Series Southern Cup

30 September – 1 October – Spa (Belgium) – ProtoSprint Trophée (French LMP3)

30 September – 1 October – Chengdu – China GT

October

1 October Barcelona (ESP) – Blancpain Endurance 3 hours

6 October – Road Atlanta 2 Hours – Continental Tire Sportscar Challenge

6-7 October – Road Atlanta – IMSA Prototype Challenge

6-7 October 12H SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS – 24H TCE SERIES

7-8 October 12H SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS – 24H PROTO SERIES

7 October – 49. ADAC Barbarossapreis – VLN

7 October – Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta P/PC/GTLM/GTD 10 Hours – IMSA

7-8 October – Magny-Cours – V de V

7-8 October Chang International Circuit (Thailand) – Super GT

7 or 15 October Zheijang – Asian Le Mans Series

8 October – Mugello – Campionato Italiano Sport Prototipi

13-15 October – Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca (Pirelli World Challenge with SRO International GT Challenge)

14-15 October Snetterton (300) – Bute Motorsport GT Cup

14-15 October Paul Ricard (France) – GT4 European Series Southern Cup

15 October 6 Hours of Fuji – FIA WEC

21 October – Oulton Park – Britcar

21 October – 42. DMV Münsterlandpokal – VLN

21 October Portimao – Michelin Le Mans Cup

21-22 October Zhejiang Circuit, China – Blancpain GT Series Asia

21-22 October Zhejiang- China GT

22 October- Portimao, Algarve Circuit – ELMS

28/29 October Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya – International GT Open

28-29 October – Nogaro (France) – ProtoSprint Trophée (French LMP3)

29 October Zhuhai – Asian Le Mans Series

29 October – Australian Endurance Championship Hampton Downs

November

3-5 November – Silverstone National (Night Races) – Britcar

4 November – Australian GT Trophy Series Wakefield Park

4-5 November – Estoril – V de V

5 November 6 Hours of Shanghai – FIA WEC

10-11 November – Australian GT Championship Highlands Motorsport Park

10-11 November 24H COTA USA – 24H SERIES

11-12 November Twin Ring Motegi – Super GT

12 November – Australian Endurance Championship Highlands Motorsport Park

18 November 6 Hours of Bahrain – FIA WEC

18-19 November – Brands Hatch Indy (Night Races) – Britcar

December

3 December Fuji – Asian Le Mans Series

2018

7 January Buriram Thailand – Asian Le Mans Series

21 January Sepang Malaysia – Asian Le Mans Series