2017 Sportscar Racing Calendar by Date

January
8 January Buriram, Thailand – Asian Le Mans Series
10-12 January Dubai 3 x 3 Hour races – 24H PROTO SERIES
13-14 January 24H Dubai – 24H SERIES
22 January Sepang, Malaysia – Asian Le Mans Series
27 January – Daytona International Speedway 4 Hrs – Continental Tire Sportscar Challenge
28-29 January – Rolex 24 At Daytona P/PC/GTLM/GTD – IMSA
February
5 February Mount Panorama Circuit, Bathurst – Bathurst 12 Hour
24-25 February Official test Magny Cours – V de V
March
4-5 March – Australian GT Championship Adelaide Parklands
11-12 March – Sepang, Malaysia – GT Asia
11-12 March – St. Petersburg, Fla. – Pirelli World Challenge
13-14 March Official Blancpain GT Series Test Day Paul Ricard
17 March – Sebring International Raceway 2 Hours – Continental Tire Sportscar Challenge
17-18 March – Sebring International Raceway – IMSA Prototype Challenge
17-18 March 12H MUGELLO – 24H SERIES
18 March – Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring P/PC/GTLM/GTD – IMSA
18-19 March – Barcelona-Catalunya – V de V
25 March – 63. ADAC Westfalenfahrt – VLN
25-26 March – Australian GT Championship Albert Park
28-29 March Official Test Monza – ELMS
April
1-2 April 24H SILVERSTONE – 24H TCE SERIES
1-2 April Misano (ITA) – Blancpain Sprint
1-2 April WEC Prologue, Monza – FIA WEC
1-2 April– Misano (Italy) – GT4 European Series Northern Cup
7-8 April 12H RED BULL RING – 24H SERIES
7-9 April – Sepang, Malaysia – Asian Le Mans Sprint Cup
8 April – BUBBA Burger SportsCar Grand Prix at Long Beach P/GTLM/GTD 100 Minutes – IMSA
8 April – 42. DMV 4-Stunden-Rennen – VLN
8-9 April Long Beach, Calif.- Pirelli World Challenge
8-9 April Okayama International Circuit – Super GT
8-9 April – Australian GT Trophy Series Sundown
8/9 April Sepang International Circuit – Blancpain GT Series Asia
9 April – Silverstone International – Britcar
15 & 17 April Oulton Park 2x 1hr races – British GT Championship
15 April – Silverstone – ELMS
16 April 6 Hours of Silverstone – FIA WEC
16/17 April – Nogaro (France) – GT4 European Series Southern Cup
21-22 April 12H MAGNY-COURS – 24H TCE SERIES
22-23 April Donington Park (National) – Bute Motorsport GT Cup
22-23 April Donington Park (National) – Bute Motorsport UK LMP3 Cup
22-23 April Monza (ITA) – Blancpain Endurance 3 hours
22-23 April – Ledenon – ProtoSprint Trophée (French LMP3)
22-23 April – Barber Motorsports Park – IMSA Prototype Challenge
23 April – ADAC Qualification Race – Nurburgring 24 Hours
29-30 April – China GT
29-30 April – Portimao – V de V
29/30 April Estoril – International GT Open
29-30 April – Virginia International Raceway – Pirelli World Challenge
29–30 April – Motorsport Arena Oschersleben – ADAC GT Masters
30 April Rockingham 2hr race – British GT Championship
May
3-4 May Fuji Speedway – Super GT
5-7 May – Sepang, Malaysia – Asian Le Mans Sprint Cup
6 May – Circuit of The Americas 2 Hours – Continental Tire Sportscar Challenge
6 May WEC 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps – FIA WEC
6 May – Snetterton – Britcar
6-7 May – Brands Hatch (Great Britain) – GT4 European Series Northern Cup
6-7 May 24H PAUL RICARD – 24H SERIES
6-7 May Brands Hatch (GBR) – Blancpain Sprint
7 May – Adria – Campionato Italiano Sport Prototipi
7 May – Circuit of The Americas Austin, TX P/PC/GTLM/GTD 2 Hours, 40 Minutes – IMSA
13 May Monza – Michelin Le Mans Cup
13-14 May – South Korea – GT Asia
14 May – Shanghai – FRD Chinese LMP3 Series
14 May – Monza – ELMS
14 May Silverstone (GBR) – Blancpain Endurance 3 hours
20-21 May Brands Hatch (Grand Prix) – Bute Motorsport GT Cup
20-21 May Brands Hatch (Grand Prix) – Bute Motorsport UK LMP3 Cup
20/21 May – Pau (France) – GT4 European Series Southern Cup
20-21 May Autopolis – Super GT
20-21 May – Lausitzring (with DTM)* – ADAC GT Masters
20-21 May – Canadian Tire Motorsport Park – Pirelli World Challenge
20/21 May Chang International Circuit, Thailand – Blancpain GT Series Asia
21-22 May – Motorland Aragon (Spain) – ProtoSprint Trophée (French LMP3)
26-27 May – Lime Rock Park – Pirelli World Challenge
27/28 May – Snetterton 2x 1hr race – British GT Championship
27/28 May Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps – International GT Open
27-28 May – Paul Ricard – V de V
27-28 of May Nurburgring 24 Hours
28 May – Australian Endurance Championship Phillip Island
June
2 June- Silverstone GP – Britcar
3 June – Belle Isle Detroit Grand Prix P/PC/GTD 100 Minutes – IMSA
3-4 June Zolder (BEL) – Blancpain Sprint
3-4 June – Fuji, Japan – GT Asia
4 June – Misano – Campionato Italiano Sport Prototipi
4 June Le Mans 24 Hours Test Day – FIA WEC
4 June – Zhejiang – FRD Chinese LMP3 Series
9-11 June Spa-Francorchamps – Bute Motorsport GT Cup
9-11 June Spa-Francorchamps – Bute Motorsport UK LMP3 Cup
10-11 June – Paul Ricard (France) – ProtoSprint Trophée (French LMP3)
10/11 June Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet – International GT Open
10-11 June – Red Bull Ring, Austria – ADAC GT Masters
10–11 June Red Bull Ring – GT4 European Series Northern Cup
10-11 June – Australian GT Trophy Series Winton
11 June – Silverstone 500 3hr race – British GT Championship
17 June Road to Le Mans – Michelin Le Mans Cup
17/18 June Le Mans 24 Hours – FIA WEC
18 June – Monza – Campionato Italiano Sport Prototipi
19-20 June – Ordos – China GT
24 June Circuit Paul Ricard (FRA) – Blancpain Endurance 1000kms
24 June – 59. ADAC ACAS H&R-Cup – VLN
24-25 June – Dijon-Prenois- V de V
24-25 June – Road America – Pirelli World Challenge
24-25 June – Buriram, Thailand – GT Asia
24/25 June Suzuka International Circuit, Japan – Blancpain GT Series Asia
30 June – 1 July 12H IMOLA – 24H SERIES
July
1 July – Watkins Glen International 2 Hours – Continental Tire Sportscar Challenge
1/2 July – Dijon (France) – GT4 European Series – Southern Cup
1/2 July Hungaroring (H) – International GT Open
1-2 July – Val De Vienne (France) – ProtoSprint Trophée (French LMP3)
1-2 July Silverstone (Grand Prix) – GT Cup
1-2 July Silverstone (Grand Prix) – UK Prototype Cup
1-2 July – Watkins Glen International – IMSA Prototype Challenge
2 July – Brands Hatch Indy – Britcar
2 July – Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen Watkins Glen International – NY P/PC/GTLM/GTD IMSA
4 July Official Test Day Total 24 Hours of Spa (BEL)
7-8 July 12H MISANO – 24H Proto Series
8 July Spa-Francorchamps 2hr race – British GT Championship
8 July – 47. Adenauer ADAC Worldpeace Trophy – VLN
8-9 July 24H MISANO – 24H TCE Seres
8-9 July – Canadian Tire Motorsport Park – IMSA Prototype Challeng
9 July – Australian Endurance Championship Sydney Motorsport Park
9 July – Canadian Tire Motorsport Park P/PC/GTLM/GTD 2 Hours, 40 Minutes IMSA
9 July – Canadian Tire Motorsport Park 2 Hours – Continental Tire Sportscar Challenge
15-16 July – Zandvoort, Netherlands – ADAC GT Masters
15–16 July – Slovakia Ring – GT4 European Series Northern Cup
16 July 6 Hours of Nürburgring, DEU – FIA WEC
21-23 July – Sepang, Malaysia – Asian Le Mans Sprint Cup
22 July – Lime Rock Park – IMSA Prototype Challenge
22 July – Northeast Grand Prix Lime Rock Park GTLM/GTD 2 Hours, 40 Minutes IMSA
22 July – Lime Rock Park 2 Hours – Continental Tire Sportscar Challenge
22 July Red Bull Ring – Michelin Le Mans Cup
22-23 July Sportsland SUGO – Super GT
23 July 4 Hours of Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria – ELMS
23 July – Sepang – FRD Chinese LMP3 Series
23 July – TBA – Campionato Italiano Sport Prototipi
29-30 July – Zhuhai – China GT
29 July Oulton Park (International) – GT Cup
29-30 July – Mid-Ohio – Pirelli World Challenge
29-30 July Total 24 Hours of Spa (BEL) – Blancpain Endurance 24 hours
August
5-6 August – Nürburgring – ADAC GT Masters
5-6 August – Australian GT Championship Queensland Raceway
5-6 August – Zhejiang, China – GT Asia
5-6 August Fuji Speedway – Super GT
6 August – Brands Hatch 2hr race – British GT Championship
6 August – Road America – Elkhart Lake, WI P/PC/GTLM/GTD 2 Hours, 40 Minutes – IMSA
6 August – Road America – Elkhart Lake 2 Hours – Continental Tire Sportscar Challenge
12-13 August Snetterton (300) – Bute Motorsport GT Cup
12-13 August Snetterton (300) – Bute Motorsport UK LMP3 Cup
12-13 August – Trois-Rivières, Quebec – IMSA Prototype Challenge
12-13 August – Utah Motorsports Campus – Pirelli World Challenge
18-19 August 12H PAUL RICARD – 24H PROTO SERIES
18-20 August – Sepang, Malaysia – Asian Le Mans Sprint Cup
19 August – ROWE 6 Hour ADAC Ruhr-Pokal-Rennen – VLN
19-20 August – Australian GT Trophy Series Winton
19-20 August Fuji International Circuit, Japan – Blancpain GT Series Asia
19–20 August – Zandvoort – GT4 European Series Northern Cup
26 August – VIRginia International Raceway 2 Hours – Continental Tire Sportscar Challenge
26 August Le Castellet – Michelin Le Mans Cup
26-27 August 24H PORTIMAO – 24H SERIES
26-27 August Budapest (HUN) – Blancpain Sprint
26-27 August Suzuka Circuit – Super GT
27 August – Shanghai – FRD Chinese LMP3 Series
27 August – Paul Ricard – ELMS
27 August – VIRginia International Raceway GTLM/GTD 2 Hours, 40 Minutes – IMSA
September
September – Magny-Cours (France) – GT4 European Series Southern Cup
2 September – 40. RCM DMV Grenzlandrennen – VLN
2 September – Donington National – Britcar
3 September 6 Hours of Mexico – FIA WEC
2-3 September 24H BARCELONA – 24H TCE SERIES
2-3 September – Australian GT Championship Symmons Plains
2-3 September – Shanghai, China – GT Asia
2/3 September Silverstone – International GT Open
2-3 September – Circuit of the Americas – Pirelli World Challenge
2-3 September – Jarama – V de V
9-10 September – Shanghai – China GT
9-10 September – Australian GT Trophy Series Phillip Island
9-10 September – Albi (France) – ProtoSprint Trophée (French LMP3)
10 September – Imola – Campionato Italiano Sport Prototipi
16 September 6 Hours of Circuit of the Americas – FIA WEC
16-17 September – Sachsenring – ADAC GT Masters
16-17 September Nürburgring (DEU) – Blancpain Sprint
16-17 September Donington Park (Grand Prix) – Bute Motorsport GT Cup
16-17 September Donington Park (Grand Prix) – Bute Motorsport UK LMP3 Cup
16/17 September Nürburgring (Germany) – GT4 European Series Northern Cup
16-17 September – Sonoma Raceway – Pirelli World Challenge
17 September – Zhuhai – FRD Chinese LMP3 Series
23 September – 57. ADAC Reinoldus-Langstreckenrennen – VLN
23 September – Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca 4 Hours Continental Tire Sportscar Challenge
23 September Spa-Francorchamps – Michelin Le Mans Cup
23-24 September – Hockenheimring – ADAC GT Masters
23/24 September Shanghai International Circuit, China – Blancpain GT Series Asia
24 September – Spa-Francorchamps – ELMS
24 September – Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca P/GTLM/GTD 2 Hours, 40 Minutes – IMSA
24 September – Vallelunga – Campionato Italiano Sport Prototipi
24 September – Donington Park 2hr race – British GT Championship
30 Sept./1 Oct. Monza – International GT Open
30 Sep – 1 Oct Barcelona (Spain) – GT4 European Series Southern Cup
30 September – 1 October – Spa (Belgium) – ProtoSprint Trophée (French LMP3)
30 September – 1 October – Chengdu – China GT
October
1 October Barcelona (ESP) – Blancpain Endurance 3 hours
6 October – Road Atlanta 2 Hours – Continental Tire Sportscar Challenge
6-7 October – Road Atlanta – IMSA Prototype Challenge
6-7 October 12H SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS – 24H TCE SERIES
7-8 October 12H SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS – 24H PROTO SERIES
7 October – 49. ADAC Barbarossapreis – VLN
7 October – Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta P/PC/GTLM/GTD 10 Hours – IMSA
7-8 October – Magny-Cours – V de V
7-8 October Chang International Circuit (Thailand) – Super GT
7 or 15 October Zheijang – Asian Le Mans Series
8 October – Mugello – Campionato Italiano Sport Prototipi
13-15 October – Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca (Pirelli World Challenge with SRO International GT Challenge)
14-15 October Snetterton (300) – Bute Motorsport GT Cup
14-15 October Paul Ricard (France) – GT4 European Series Southern Cup
15 October 6 Hours of Fuji – FIA WEC
21 October – Oulton Park – Britcar
21 October – 42. DMV Münsterlandpokal – VLN
21 October Portimao – Michelin Le Mans Cup
21-22 October Zhejiang Circuit, China – Blancpain GT Series Asia
21-22 October Zhejiang- China GT
22 October- Portimao, Algarve Circuit – ELMS
28/29 October Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya – International GT Open
28-29 October – Nogaro (France) – ProtoSprint Trophée (French LMP3)
29 October Zhuhai – Asian Le Mans Series
29 October – Australian Endurance Championship Hampton Downs
November
3-5 November – Silverstone National (Night Races) – Britcar
4 November – Australian GT Trophy Series Wakefield Park
4-5 November – Estoril – V de V
5 November 6 Hours of Shanghai – FIA WEC
10-11 November – Australian GT Championship Highlands Motorsport Park
10-11 November 24H COTA USA – 24H SERIES
11-12 November Twin Ring Motegi – Super GT
12 November – Australian Endurance Championship Highlands Motorsport Park
18 November 6 Hours of Bahrain – FIA WEC
18-19 November – Brands Hatch Indy (Night Races) – Britcar
December
3 December Fuji – Asian Le Mans Series
2018
7 January Buriram Thailand – Asian Le Mans Series
21 January Sepang Malaysia – Asian Le Mans Series