Latest Updates To DSC’s 2017 Calendars

We’ve just updated our apparently much valued 2017 Calendars. Listed here by Series and here by date with a number of changes and additions since the last version was published in December.

Included in the current version are the now confirmed GT4 European Series Northern Cup dates, and calendars for both China GT and the Campionato Italiano Sport Prototipi which accepts LMP3 machinery for the 2017 season.

GT4 European Series Northern Cup

The 2017 calendar for the GT4 European Series Northern Cup was confirmed just before Christmas.

Several changes have been made to the provisional schedule that was revealed at Spa in July.

The 2017 season will feature six meetings in six different countries and will see the series partnering with the Blancpain GT Series, DTM, ADAC GT Masters and the FIA European Truck Racing Championship.

The season opener will take place at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli on the first weekend of April, where the GT4 European Series Northern Cup will be part of the Blancpain GT Series support package. Five weeks later, on May 6-7, the series will make its debut at Brands Hatch, sharing the track with the Blancpain GT Series for the second time.

The picturesque Red Bull Ring is the next stop on the calendar, on June 10-11. In Austria, the series will be part of the ADAC GT Masters weekend. The fourth round will be held just across the border, in Slovakia, on July 15-16. At the Slovakia Ring the series will share the track with the FIA European Truck Racing Championship.

For the penultimate round of the season the teams will travel to the Netherlands, as the series joins DTM at Circuit Park Zandvoort on August 19-20, while the 2017 season finale will take place at the famous Nürburgring on September 16-17. In Germany, the GT4 European Series Northern Cup will again be part of the support program for the Blancpain GT Series.

Max Braams, Series Coordinator GT4 European Series Northern Cup: “We are delighted to confirm our calendar for 2017, which includes some of the best racing circuits in Europe. We wanted to make sure our teams will be racing at high-profile events and we managed to do that by supporting the Blancpain GT Series, ADAC GT Masters, DTM and the FIA European Truck Racing Championship. I am looking forward to plenty of racing excitement next year.”

2017 GT4 European Series Northern Cup Calendar

1–2 April – Misano (ITA)

6–7 May – Brands Hatch (GBR)

10–11 June – Red Bull Ring (AUT)

15–16 July – Slovakia Ring (SVK)

19–20 August – Zandvoort (NED)

16–17 September – Nürburgring (DEU)

China GT

With dates still subject to confirmation the new for 2016 China GT Series has released a provisional 2017 calendar:

28-30 April – Goldenport Beijing 19-20 June – Ordos

28-30 July – Zhuhai

8-10 September – Shanghai

29 September – October 1 – Chengdu

20-22 October – Zheijing

Campionato Italiano Sport Prototipi

A well established national series for small prototypes focused on CN prototypes is to accept LMP3 machinery in 2017, helped in no small part by Eurointernational’s win at the Vallelunga 6 Hours

7 May – Adria

4 June – Misano

18 June – Monza

23 July – TBA

10 September – Imola

24 September – Vallelunga

8 October – Mugello