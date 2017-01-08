24H Proto Series Dubai, Preview

The 24H Proto Series had a rocky start with the ACO responding badly to the early publicity that the Creventic-promoted Series garnered. the usage of ‘LMP3’ under question.

There has now been constructive dialogue between the two parties but whoever things currently stand the preview event in Dubai is going ahead.

That will see 3 x 3 hour races in the days leading up to the Dubai 24 Hours, effectively as an opportunity to gauge interest for the 4 race season of 12 Hour enduros to come later this year.

The grid for Dubai sees representatives from several of the classes which will be welcomed by the new Series with a solo Renault RS.01 from V8 Racing, this an experiment to see whether the carbon tubbed, Nissan turbo powered one make racers sit comfortably in this company.

The controversial inclusion of the LMP3 machines sees just two cars entered in the P3 category with a car apiece from Graff Racing (Ligier JS P3) and Kox Racing, Peter Kox and long-time collaborator Nico Pronk entering Pronk’s Ligier, this the car that shook down at the ELMS Prologue Test ahead of a year of testing for Pronk.

The CN entry numbers six cars from four marques: Radical, Norma, Ligier and Wolf all represented, the familiar name of Ivan Bellarosa headlining a two car Avelon Formula Wolf entry and ELMS entrants IDEC Sport fielding a new Ligier JS 53 Evo 2.

The largest class though is for the Ginetta G57 P2, eight of the 6.2 litre Chevy engined cars with a host of familiar teams, and not a few familiar drivers involved.

Philippe Haezebrouck drives for Simpson Motorsport in one of their pair of G57s with James Winslow in the other.

Endurance racing stalwart Colin White pilots his own CWS car and Lawrence Tomlinson and Mike Simpson put a splash of Ginetta royalty in the Graff Racing G57.

Ginetta are also attempting to put together a last minute entry featuring none other than ex Peugeot factory driver Nic Minassian – and expect to see not a few last minute additions to the driver entries.

Could this be the start of something much bigger?

Provisional Entry

CN 17 IDEC SPORT RACING Frédérique Da Rocha/Nicolas Da Rocha/ David Abramczik/ Romain Vozniak Ligier JS53 Evo2 (2000cc)

CN 45 Avelon Formula Ivan Bellarosa/ Guglielmo Belotti Wolf GB08 CN (1600cc)

CN 46 Avelon Formula Wolf GB08 CN (2000cc)

CN 80 GDL Racing Middle East Lim Keong Liam/ Nigel Farmer/ Bruce Lee Radical SR3 RSX (1500cc)

CN 82 Krafft Racing Régis Tref/ François Kirmann/ Daniel Kirmann Norma M20 FC (2000cc)

CN 85 Krafft Racing David Cristini /Max Bortolami Norma M20 FC (2000cc)

G57 50 Simpson Motorsport Philippe Haezebrouck Ginetta G57 (6200cc)

G57 51 Century Motorsport Euan McKay ENG Daniel McKay Ginetta G57 (6200cc)

G57 52 Simpson Motorsport Jordan Sanders ENG James Winslow AUS John Corbett Ginetta G57 (6200cc)

G57 53 HHC Racing Ginetta G57 (6200cc)

G57 54 Optimum Motorsport Ade Barwick Ginetta G57 (6200cc)

G57 55 CWS Colin White/ Brandon Gdovic Ginetta G57 (6200cc)

G57 56 Atech United Arab Emirates Ginetta G57 (6200cc)

G57 57 Graff Lawrence Tomlinson / Mike Simpson Ginetta G57 (6200cc)

P3 12 Graff Eric Trouillet/ Franck Matelli/ Edward Lewis Brauner Ligier JS P3 (5000cc)

P3 48 Kox Racing Peter Kox/ Nico Pronk Ligier JS P3 (5000cc)

PX 68 V8 Racing Renault R.S. 01 (3800cc)

Race Schedule:

The Qualifying session and 3 x 3 Hour races will all be covered live by the Radio Le Mans crew on www.radiolemans.com and video streamed live (featuring the same commentary) from the Series website.

All times local

Tuesday, 10 January 2017

12:00 – 13:00 Qualifying

14:00 – 17:00 Race 1

Wednesday, 11 January 2017

09:00 – 12:00 Race 2

16:00 – 19:00 Race 3