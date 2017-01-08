Carlos Tavares Joins Adess

Kudos to Laurent Mercier from Endurance Info for getting the first sniff of this story but with the statement below just released by Portuguese Team Araújo Competição on a more positive future ahead for Adess:

“Adess is a company led by Eng. Stéphane Chosse which, in addition to providing engineering services to the brand, also designs and constructs sport-prototypes according to the LMP (Le Mans Prototipes) rules.

From now on, to our delight and pride, the company moved its headquarters from Germany to Portugal, starting to produce its Adess 03 LMP3 in the new facilities near Lisbon. On the other hand, as a guarantee of the seriousness of the project, Carlos Tavares (CEO of the Peugeot / Citroën group) will join Adess in this new Portuguese phase.

Portugal joins France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the USA as a member of the small club of the manufacturing countries of the sophisticated Le Mans Prototypes.

And the news does not stop here, because a known national team (Araújo Competition) will join the project to help in the development and to be able to compete in international competitions with an Adess and a team of 100% Portuguese pilots.”

Araujo Competicao started competition in the late seventies / early eighties in rallying. They moved on to Rally Raid, an activity they no longer seem to be involved with.

They have also raced single seaters (Formula Fords, Formula Renaults) and more recently CN prototypes (Normas, Radicals) in national championships.