Continental Tire Sportscar Challenge – Roar Before Paddock Notes

Some major changes to the Continental Tire Sports Car Challenge have seen major changes in the 2017 entry.

From tiny numbers in the GS class in 2016 the entry for the (non-mandatory) Roar Before test this weekend saw 21 GS cars on the entry (plus 10 cars in the ST class).

Much of that progress can be laid at the door of the decision to adopt full FIA/ SRO GT4 regulations for the GS class. That has seen not only numbers, but also variety leap substantially.

New for 2017 is a pair of four-hour endurance races held at Daytona International Speedway in January in support of the ROlex 24 Hours of Daytona and at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca in September. The remainder of the calendar stays with the well established 2 hour enduro format.

Amongst the 21 cars listed for the Daytona test were no fewer than six new McLaren 570S GT4s, the first appearance of the new for 2017 Ford Mustang GT4, a quartet of Aston Marting V8 Vantage GT4s and no fewer than nine GT4 spec Porsche Caymans.

The ST class entry sees four more (closer to road spec) Caymans as well as the Bimmerworld BMWs, a pair of JCW Minis, a solo C360R Audi S3 and the entry into the class of JDC/ Miller Motorsports with a BMW 228i with more likely cars to be added for the race proper – quite a turn-around!

Amongst the 2017 entries are:

GMG Racing – 2 x Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport

GMG return to IMSA sanctioned racing in 2017 with a two car Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR entry for the opening round of the Continental Tire Sports Car Challenge at Daytona.

“It’s great to be back at Daytona,” stated GMG team owner and driver James Sofronas. “It goes without saying that this is one of the most storied and amazing tracks to visit in the world, and we couldn’t be happier to return to such a venue. The new four-hour, multi-driver format has created a fantastic opportunity for a program like ours, and we’re delighted to align a great group together for our IMSA return. We have an excellent mix of talent, experience, and new enthusiasm, and above all I think it should all combine for an incredible month for everyone on the team.

“This Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport is such an excellent car for developing new talent, and at a place like Daytona… you can’t beat the experience. We’ll have some great and fast veterans in the race, guys like Matt Halliday, Alec Udell, Andy Lee as well as myself, but equally important we’re welcoming two fantastic guys to a new level of racing, as both Carter Yeung and Elias Sabo have repeatedly demonstrated an amazing commitment to growing in the sport, and this is the next logical step. We’re really looking forward to this.”

Multimatic Motorsports – 1 x Ford Mustang GT4

The racing debut of the new Ford Mustang GT4 will come at Daytona, the official Ford Performance product developed in partnership with Multimatic.

The effort will have to do without 2016 Championship winning driver Billy Johnson whose elevation to Platinum driver status and a change in the Series rules conspired to count him out after excellent form last season in the Ford Shelby GT350R-C (below), replaced this year by the new GT4.

BGB Motorsports – 1 x Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport

BGB Motorsports will return to the IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge GS class competition this year with a new Cayman Clubsport race car built by Porsche to SRO GT4 specifications.

Car owner James Cox of Sarasota, Fla. and team owner John Tecce of Daytona Beach, Fla. will partner to contest the opening two Florida events at Daytona International Speedway and Sebring International Raceway as well as two later season races at VIRginia International Raceway and Road Atlanta. The pair has spent the last two seasons working together and last month they completed a successful three-day test covering almost 500 miles in the new car at their home race track, Daytona International Speedway.

BGB also was one of the first teams in the world to bring a privateer 3.8 liter Cayman to professional racing, having built and campaigned the Cayman that won the Rolex Sports Car Series GX class championship in 2013, which in many ways was a precursor to the factory built Clubsport.

CJ Wilson Racing – 2 x Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport

CJ Wilson Racing return with their Porsches now to full GT4 spec and a new partnership with Houston based Winward Racing whose drivers will join CJWR for all ten rounds of the 2017 Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge.

That sees Damien Faulkner partnered with 24 year-old Russell Ward in the team’s #35 Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport Reserve driver Bryce Ward may also drive in selected events during the season.

“I feel very fortunate to have such a strong, proper team under the CJ Wilson Racing tent this year,” explained Team Manager, Andris Laivins. He went on to outline his expectations for the #35 squad in 2017. “Russell worked with Damien in the Porsche GT3 Cup car last year, and I think sharing an endurance car in 2017 is only going to make that pairing stronger. I believe they are going to have the Techemet #35 on the podium in short order, and more broadly, I think they will push, and be pushed by, Marc and Till in the #33 all year, which will make the entire team grow. We’re facing a resurgent GS field this year, and everyone can’t wait to get to Daytona and get down to business.”

The Austin based team will also welcome the return of the #33 car with a revised lineup featuring CJWR veterans, Marc Miller and Till Bechtolsheimer. After a part time rookie season in 2016, Bechtolsheimer is back for the full 2017 GS Championship.

360R – 2 x Mclaren 570S GT4

After three seasons fielding a diverse group of cars in the Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge and the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, long-time IMSA competitor C360R is focusing their 2017 efforts on a two-car GS program for 2017 with the McLaren 570S GT4 car to the series.

“We are beyond thrilled to release details of a program that has been in the works for some time,” enthused Team Principal Karl Thomson. “I first visited the McLaren Automotive factory and their McLaren GT facility in June of 2015, and was immediately impressed with the quality of the incredible cars being built there. Over the following months we kept in touch, and when they launched their new GT4 car earlier this year, it was a natural fit for our team.”

“After working last year with Ford on the GS Mustang program, it was clear to everyone that GT4 was the logical next step,” remarked Technical Director Ray Lee. “We really enjoyed working with the guys at Ford Performance and Multimatic Motorsports, who were great partners all season long. It was amazing to be part of that factory program and to have Ford win the Manufacturer’s Championship last year. We’re keen to see our McLarens compete with their new GT4 Mustang.”

Prior to the 2016 Mustang effort, the team ran a Subaru WRX STi in GS for two seasons (2014/15), with a podium finish at Road America being its best result. They also fielded an Audi R8 LMS in the GTD category in 2015, giving C360R valuable insight on the operation of a top-level GT3-style car and helping Audi take second place in the Manufacturer’s Championship.

Matt Plumb will be paired with Paul Holton – who returns for his third year with the squad – in the #76 AlphaClone McLaren.

“I could not be happier to be a part of this deal. I have known Ray, Karl and the C360R guys as competitors forever. They are a fantastic group who have shown speed and ability to run up front for years. This, combined with my co-driver Paul who has shown incredible talent in the last few years of Conti should give us a real shot at winning some races and fighting for the championship. It is a bittersweet move for me as I have had an amazing home in this series for many years, and I’m really thankful to the Bacardis for that. We will all miss Rum Bum, but I am back and incredibly grateful to C360R for including me in their future.”

The team’s second 570S GT4 – #77 – will be helmed by race-winning Ferrari Challenge driver Mathew Keegan and Nico Rondet (Sim Raceway’s Chief Instructor at Sonoma) with support from technical partner AERO Advanced Paint Technology, who return for their third season.

“C360R has given me a great opportunity to step up to the next level of competition from Ferrari Challenge, and I’m really looking forward to working with Nico to get the most out of our McLaren,” noted Keegan. “It’s an absolutely amazing car and I can’t wait for Daytona!”

Pfaff Automotive – Canada’s exclusive McLaren retailer – extends their support to the 570S GT4 program on both cars.

Automatic Racing/ VOLT Racing – 2 x Mclaren 570S GT4 plus 2 x Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT4

Automatic Racing will be managing operations for IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge team VOLT Racing, who will compete with the McLaren 570S GT4. Alan Brynjolfsson and Chris Hall will co-drive the McLaren in the GS class for the full 2017 season.

Automatic Racing, led by series veteran David Russell, will continue to field two Aston Martin Vantage GT4s in the GS class, but the team was eager for the opportunity to develop the McLaren for the series.

VOLT Racing took delivery of the first two two McLaren 570S GT4s off McLaren’s new, dedicated GT4 production line in time for testing prior to the Roar Before the 24.

Brynjolfsson, the Founder and CEO of VOLT Lighting, the title sponsor of the team, said, “I chose the McLaren because of the balanced handling of its mid-engine platform. Combined with its excellent aerodynamics, stiff carbon fiber tub, and success in winning GT4 in Europe, I felt the McLaren gave us the best chance of winning. I feel very fortunate to be able to bring the great racing heritage of McLaren to the Continental Series.”

Brynjolfsson’s co-driver, Chris Hall, is an accomplished professional driver and racing coach. He has an extensive racing history that includes open wheel Formula cars, NASCAR, Prototypes, Sprint, and GT cars in both the U.S. and international series as well as motorcycle road racing. Hall is making his return to the Continental Tire and WeatherTech Series.

TRG – 1 x Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT4 (2 at Daytona)

The Racers Group will field at least one Aston Martin V8 Vantage in 2017.

Craig Lyons and Kris Wilson will team up for the first time with the British GT4 car in the GS class. Though Lyons and Wilson have recently raced to success with TRG, the duo has not yet shared a car.

Both men are skilled competitors with the Aston Martin, with Wilson and teammate Max Riddle winning the 2016 Team Championship in PWC. Wilson’s racing experience stretches back over two decades, and it will be his fourth season racing with TRG and his fifth season racing in the Continental Tire Challenge.

The Racers Group and saw great success in this series in 2014, with Wilson winning races at both Kansas and at VIR. The team has a proud history racing in multiple Conti events throughout the years including running a strong four-car Porsche effort in 2008. Now, they’ll return to the fold with at least one of these powerful and elegant Aston Martins.

Te full season car is set tope joined on the grid at Daytona by the #03 Stor-It Self Storage/Mobettah Collectible Cars V8 Vantage.

Wilson raced to success in the Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge with co-drivers Max Riddle and James Davison in the V8 Vantage.

Team TGM – 2 x Porsche Cayman Clubsport GT4

TeamTGM returns with Ted Giovanis again joined by Guy Cosmo in a Porsche Cayman ClubSport GT4.

Cosmo campaigned the final four races of the IMSA season as Giovanis’ co-driver last year, with a podium finish of third at Road America in his debut with the team.

“I’m thrilled to be back with TeamTGM for the entire 2017 season,” said Cosmo of his return to the team. “We’ve established a great bond, made great progress, grabbed a podium finish and had a lot of fun in the process. Ted Giovanis is a great teammate and team owner who’s put a lot into the continued development of this team. We have a great partner in Porsche with the Cayman GT4, a fantastic crew led by the talented Brandon Perrott and the addition of the legend himself, Joe Varde.”

Hugh Plumb will complete the TeamTGM driver line up at the two four hour enduros.

BodyMotion Racing – 1 x GS Porsche Cayman Clubsport GT4, 1 x ST Porsche Cayman

Returning driver Devin Jones will be joined for the 2017 season by a new driver to Bodymotion Racing, Drake Kemper in an ST class Cayman.

Jones impressed in his first full season campaign with Bodymotion in 2016, after earning a pole and track record in only his second start in 2015 during a partial schedule. Earning nine top-10s and three top 5s during the 2016 season, Jones’ accomplishments included a podium finish at Watkins Glen, a first for Bodymotion’s IMSA ST program.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be back with Bodymotion for the 2017 season,” said Jones. “I believe in this team and the people within it. We had a solid season last year but we want more. Many improvements have been made during the off season and we are more determined than ever. I believe with the support from VeriStor once again in 2017 our Cayman can fight for a championship this year as we better our top five results from 2016.”

Kemper plans to run a full-season in 2017 with Bodymotion. A former Mazda development driver, Kemper won the 2014 Skip Barber MAZDASPEED Pro Challenge and is also a winner and proven contender in the Global Mazda MX-5 Cup.

“First off I need to thank Mazda for being my racing family for the last four years,” said Kemper. “They allowed me to start my professional racing career. That being said, I’ve been racing Porsches since day one. My first racecar was a Spec Boxster, I absolutely love Porsches and racing a mid-engine Cayman in ST is going to be an absolutely awesome, but comfortable transition for me.”

Jones and Kemper will drive the #31 VeriStor Bodymotion Racing Porsche Cayman ST and be joined by Bodymotion Racing teammates Cameron Cassels and Trent Hindman who will be running the #12 Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport in the CTSC Grand Sport (GS) class throughout the season.

BimmerWorld Racing – 2 x ST class BMW 328i

James Clay and Tyler Cooke will continue to co-drive BimmerWorld’s #84 BMW 328i in 2017. Stepping into the team’s #81 BMW 328i will be Ari Balogh and Greg Liefooghe.

“We are excited with our 2017 program and we have been hard at work on it since October,” said Clay, who is BimmerWorld Racing principal in addition to his role as driver. “We continue to spend the time we have before season start improving our BMWs even further, testing and concentrating on making BimmerWorld Racing the best we can. IMSA’s Continental Tire Challenge ST class is very competitive and you have to enter the season and each race at your top form. We are going to focus on doing just that. We are rooted in BMW, love the brand, and I want to focus fully on our core strength.”

Both current BMW cars are turbocharged and using the F30 chassis. The #84 finished 10th in the Continental Tire Challenge ST point standings in 2016. BimmerWorld won four pole positions in 2016 and ran at the front of the field at multiple events as it developed the F30 turbo-powered platform. It delivered the car’s first podium finish in the series at Sebring in March.

The 2017 Continental Tire Challenge season opener is the BMW Performance 240, a four-hour race on Daytona’s 3.56-mile road course on Friday, Jan. 27 that supports the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

Daytona Test Entry

2 Automatic Racing/ Volt Racing – Chris Hall/ Alan Brynjolfsson McLaren 570S GT4

3 TRG-AMR – Kris Wilson/ Craig Lyons – Aston Martin Vantage GT4

4 Team TGM – Hugh Plumb/ Guy Cosmo/ Ted Giovanis – Porsche Cayman GT4

7 Automatic Racing/ Volt Racing – Chris Hall/ Alan Brynjolfsson McLaren 570S GT4

11 GMG Racing – Elias Sabo/ James Sofronas/ Matthew Halliday/ Alec Udell/ Clark Toppe Porsche Cayman GT4

12 Bodymotion Racing – Trent Hindman/ Cameron Cassels – Porsche Cayman GT4

15 Multimatic Motorsports – Jade Buford/ Scott Maxwell/ Dean Martin/ Cameron Maugeri – Ford Mustang GT4

21 Muehlner Motorsports America – Mark Kvamme/ Cameron Lawrence/ Bob Doyle – Porsche Cayman GT4

28 RS1 – Dylan Murcott/ Dylan Machavern – Porsche Cayman GT4

33 CJ Wilson Racing – Marc Miller/ Til Bechtolscheimer – Porsche Cayman GT4

35 CJ Wilson Racing – Damien Faulkner/ Bryce Ward/ Russell Ward – Porsche Cayman GT4

38 BGB Motorsports – James Cox/ John Tecce – Porsche Cayman GT4

46 Team TGM – Hugh Plumb/ Guy Cosmo/ Ted Giovanis – Porsche Cayman GT4

68 MIA Pfaff McLaren GARAGA – Chris Green/ Jesse Lazare/ JF Dumoulin McLaren 570S GT4

69 MIA Pfaff McLaren GARAGA – Chris Green/ Jesse Lazare/ JF Dumoulin McLaren 570S GT4

71 TRG-AMR – Brandon Davis/ Gregory Milzcik – Aston Martin Vantage GT4

76 C360R – Matt Plumb/ Paul Holton – McLaren 570S GT4

77 C360R – Bob Doyle/ Jeff Westphal/ Nico Rondet/ Mathew Keegan – McLaren 570S GT4

88 GMG Racing – Alec Udell/ Clark Toppe/ Andy Lee/ Carter Young – Porsche Cayman GT4

99 Automatic Racing – Chris Beaufait/ Max Bladon/ Ramin Abdolvahabi/ Al Carter – Aston Martin Vantage GT4

09 Automatic Racing – Chris Beaufait/ Max Bladon/ Ramin Abdolvahabi – Aston Martin Vantage GT4

ST

18 RS1 – Nick Longhi/ Connor Bloum/ Aurora Straus – Porsche Cayman

31 Bodymotion Racing – Devin Jones/ Drake Kemper – Porsche Cayman

52 Mini JCW Team – Derek Jones/ Mike LaMarra/ Mat Pombo – Mini JCW

54 JDC Miller Motorsports – Michael Johnson/ Stephen Simpson – BMW 228i

56 Murillo Racing – Jeff Mosing/ Eric Foss – Porsche Cayman

65 Murillo Racing – Brent Mosing/ Tim Probert/ Justin Piscitell – Porsche Cayman

73 Mini JCW Team – Derek Jones/ Mat Pombo/ Mark Pombo – Mini JCW

75 C360R – Roy Block/ Pierre Kleinubing – Audi S3

81 Bimmerworld Racing – Ari Balogh/ Greg Liefooghe – BMW 328i

84 Bimmerworld Racing – Tyler Cooke/ James Clay – BMW 328i