DH Racing Take Asian Le Mans Series GT Title With Buriram Win

The Buriram penultimate lap switcheroo between then leader Olivier Beretta in the #3 DH Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 and the sister #3 car of Michele Rugolo not only saw the lead, and subsequently the class win change hands, it also means, with troubles for the other major title contenders in Thailand, that the GT class title has been won by DH Racing with a race remaining, and that Michele Rugolo wins the Drivers title too.

It also means that the DH Racing team, in their first season of competition, have secured an automatic entry for the 2017 Le Mans 24 Hours in GTE Am, a major coup for the team and their backers, and Asian Le Mans Series Partners Daohe Group.

DH Racing then look set to field the fourth automatic Ferrari entry so fsr.

Automatic entries have already gone to the following:

2016 Le Mans class winners

Porsche (the LMP1 Le Mans winner),

Signatech Alpine (the LMP2 winner),

Ford Chip Ganassi (the LM GTE Pro winner) and

Scuderia Corsa (the LM GTE Am winner)

ELMS

G-Drive Racing/ Jota Sport – LMP2 Winners

United Autosports (an LMP2 entry for the LMP3 Champions

Beechdean AMR – GTE Class Winners

JMW Motorsport – GTE class runners up

Michelin GT3 Le Mans Cup

TF Sport (Aston Martin)

IMSA Nominees

Scuderia Corsa (a second GTE Ferrari Entry)

plus an as yet un-named LMP2 team

The LMP2 and LMP3 class winners from the Asian Le Mans Series will be known in two weeks time after the final round of the 2016/17 Series in Sepang Malaysia with Jackie Chan DC Racing and Algarve Pro still in the running for the overall title and in LMP3 ARC Bratislava the new leaders of the Championship, Tockwith Motorsport and Jackie Chan DC Racing all very much in the running too.