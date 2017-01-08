Fassler Escapes Major Fire During Roar Before 24 Session

Marcel Fassler was fortunate to escape unhurt after the #4 factory Corvette C7.R suffered a major fire on track during Sunday’s penultimate track session.

The Swiss driver was running at speed when the fire started coming into NASCAR Turn 2, Fassler able to pull the car onto the infield and rapidly decamp, shaken but uninjured.

Martin Spetz’s pictures taken as the heavily damaged Corvette was returned to the paddock show clearly that the major damage occurred around the front left corner – drivers side.

The session was red flagged as a result of the incident.