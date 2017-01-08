Roar Before The Rolex 24 Team By Team Notes, Part 2: GTs

GTLM – 11 Cars

3 – Corvette Racing – Jan Magnussen/ Antonio Garcia/ Mike Rockenfeller – Chevrolet Corvette C7.R

4 – Corvette Racing – Oliver Gavin/ Tommy Milner/ Marcel Fassler – Chevrolet Corvette C7.R

19 – BMW Team RLL – Bill Auberlen/ Alexander Sims/ Augusto Farfus/ Bruno Spengler – BMW M6 GTLM

24 – BMW Team RLL – John Edwards/ Martin Tomcyzk/ Nicky Catsburg/ Kuno Wittmer – BMW M6 GTLM

62 – Risi Competizione – Toni Vilander/ Giancarlo Fisichella/ James Calado – Ferrari 488 GTE

66 – Ford Chip Ganassi Racing – Dirk Mueller/ Joey Hand/ Sebastien Bourdais – Ford GT

67 – Ford Chip Ganassi Racing – Richard Westbrook/ Ryan Briscoe/ Scott Dixon – Ford GT

68 – Ford Chip Ganassi Team UK – Billy Johnson/ Olivier Pla/ Stefan Mucke – Ford GT

69 – Ford Chip Ganassi Team UK – Harry Tincknell/ Andy Priaulx/ Tony Kanaan – Ford GT

911 – Porsche GT Team – Patrick Pilet/ Dirk Werner/ Fred Makowiecki – Porsche 911 RSR

912 – Porsche GT Team – Kevin Estre/ Laurens Vanthoor/ Richard Lietz – Porsche 911 RSR

3 – Corvette Racing – Best time: 1:44.738 (Set by Mike Rockenfeller in Session 6) 7th fastest in class

The #3 was parked after the fire for the #4, for the team to ascertain the problem.

4 – Corvette Racing – Best time: 1:44.717 (Set by Marcel Fassler in Session 6) 5th fastest in class

The ‘Roar’ proved to be a bitter sweet event for the #4 Corvette.

On a positive note, the car ran extremely quickly and set a time which was among the best in the GTLM class across the tests. And on a negative one, Marcel Fassler suffered a major fire in the car during Session Six on Sunday, torching the front-left corner of the car.

Thankfully Fassler escaped unhurt.

19 – BMW Team RLL – Best time: 1:44.764 (Set by Alexander Sims in Session 7) 8th fastest in class

24 – BMW Team RLL – Best time: 1:44.692 (Set by John Edwards in Session 6) 3rd fastest in class

62 – Risi Competizione – Best time: 1:44.705 (Set by Tony Vilander in Session 6) 4th fastest in class

66 – Ford Chip Ganassi Racing – Best time: 1:44.719 (Set by Sebastien Bourdais in Session 6) 6th fastest in class

67 – Ford Chip Ganassi Racing – Best time: 1:44.380 (Set by Ryan Briscoe in Session 6) Fastest in class

The #67 lost valuable running time on Saturday with transmission issues, harking back to similar woes at the same test last year. It did however manage to set the fastest time overall in the GTLM class in Sunday’s opening session.

68 – Ford Chip Ganassi Team UK – Best time: 1:44.808 (Set by Stefan Mucke in Session 4) 9th fastest in class

69 – Ford Chip Ganassi Team UK – Best time: 1:44.645 (Set by Tony Kanaan in Session 6) 2nd fastest in class

911 – Porsche GT Team – Best time: 1:44.874 (Set by Fred Makowiecki in Session 6) 10th fastest in class

912 – Porsche GT Team – Best time: 1:45.037 (Set by Richard Lietz in Session 7) 11th fastest in class

The ‘Roar was a crucial event for the Porsche team, getting some valuable track time in mixed conditions with its new GTLM racer.

Kevin Estre, who set the car’s fastest time on Saturday, was very complimentary of the weekend’s running.

“The new 911 RSR is not as hard to drive,” he said. “The improved weight distribution makes things much easier, and a lot has been done to make us drivers feel more comfortable in the cockpit. We’re still looking for the perfect setup for Daytona. Thanks to the engine now positioned much more to the front and the larger diffuser, the new 911 RSR is more stable on the brakes and in fast corners than its predecessor.”

One other small detail – the red line around the car as part of the livery – Guess what? Viewed from above (no- stick with me on this!) it is the outline of the Porsche badge.

GTD – 27 Cars

11 – GRT Grasser Racing Team – Mirko Bortolotti/ Christian Engelhart/ Rolf Ineichen/ Ezequiel Perez Company – Lamborghini Huracan GT3

14 – 3GT Racing – Scott Pruett/ Sage Karam/ Ian James/ Gustavo Menezes – Lexus RC F GT3

15 – 3GT Racing – Jack Hawksworth/ Robert Alon/ Austin Cindric/ Dominik Farnbacher Lexus RC F GT3

16 – Change Racing – Jeron Mul/ Brett Sandberg/ Kaz Grala/ Corey Lewis – Lamborghini Huracan GT3

18 – DAC Motorsports – Emmanuel Anassis/ Brandon Gdovic/ Zach Claman/ Anthony Massari – Lamborghini Huracan GT3

21 – Konrad Motorsport – Franz Konrad/ Marco Mapelli/ Luca Stolz/ Lance Willsey – Lamborghini Huracan GT3

23 – Alex Job Racing – Bill Sweedler/ Townsend Bell/ Pierre Kaffer/ Frankie Montecalvo – Audi R8 LMS GT3

27 – Dream Racing Motorsports – Paolo Ruberti/ Lawrence DeGeorge/ Luca Persiani/ Cedric Sbirrazzuoli/ Raffaele Giammaria – Lamborghini Huracan GT3

28 – Alegra Motorsports – Carlos de Quesada/ Michael de Quesada/ Daniel Morad/ Jesse Lazare/ Michael Christensen – Porsche 911 GT3 R

29 – Montaplast by Land Motorsports – Connor de Philippi/ Christophr Mies/ Jules Gounon/ Jeffrey Schmidt – Audi R8 LMS GT3

33 – Riley Motorsports Team AMG – Ben Keating/ Jeroen Bleekemolen/ Mario Farnbacher – Mercedes AMG GT3

46 – EBIMotors – Emanuele Busnelli/ Fabio Babini – Lamborghini Huracan GT3

48 – Paul Miller Racing – Bryan Sellers/ Madison Snow/ Bryce Miller/ Andrea Caldarelli – Lamborghini Huracan GT3

50 – Riley Motorsports Weathertech Racing- Cooper MacNeil/ Gunnar Jeanette/ Shane van Gisbergen/ Thomas Jaeger/ Jeroen Bleekemolen – Mercedes AMG GT3

51 – Spirit of Race – Peter Mann/ Maurizio Mediani/ Davide Rigon – Ferrari 488 GT3

54 – Core autosport – Colin Braun/ Jon Bennett/ Nic Jonsson/ Pat Long – Porsche 911 GT3 R

57 – Stevenson Motorsports – Lawson Aschenbach/ Andrew Davis/ Matt Bell (US)/ Robin Liddell – Audi R8 LMS GT3

59 – Manthey Racing – Steve Smith/ Nils Reimer/ Reinhold Renger/ Sven Muller/ Harold Procyzk – Porsche 911 GT3 R

61 – GRT Grasser Racing Team – Rolf Ineichen/ Milos Pavlovic/ Christian Engelhart/ Christopher Lenz/ Roberto Pampanini – Lamborghini Huracan GT3

63 – Scuderia Corsa – Christina Nielsen/ Alessandro Balzan/ Matteo Cressoni – Ferrari 488 GT3

73 – Park Place Motorsports – Patrick Lindsey/ Jorg Bergmeister/ Matt McMurry – Porsche 911 GT3 R

75 – SunEnergy1 Racing – Boris Said/ Tristan Vautier/ Kenny Habul – Mercedes AMG GT3

86 – Michael Shank Racing – Jeff Segal/ Oswaldo Negri Jr/ Tom Dyer/ Ryan Hunter-Reay – Acura NSX GT3

93 – Michael Shank Racing – Andy Lally/ Katherine Legge/ Mark Wilkins/ Graham Rahal – Acura NSX GT3

97 – Turner Motorsport – Jens Klingsmann – BMW M6 GT3

98 – Aston Martin Racing – Paul Dalla Lana/ Mathias Lauda/ Pedro Lamy/ Marco Sorensen – Aston Martin V12 Vantage GT3

991 – TRG – Jan Heylen/ Wolf Henzler/ Santiago Creel/ Pablo Sanchez – Porsche 911 GT3 R

11 – GRT Grasser Racing Team – Lamborghini Huracan GT3 1:47.411 by Ezequiel Perez Companc in session 6 – 10th fastest in class

14 – 3GT Racing – Lexus RC F GT3 – 1:48.196 by Scott Pruett in session 7 – 24th fastest in class

15 – 3GT Racing – Lexus RC F GT3 – 1:47.975 by Jack Hawksworth in session 5 – 21st fastest in class

16 – Change Racing – Lamborghini Huracan GT3 – 1:47.591 by Jeroen Mul in session 6 – 14th fastest in class

Last minute change saw Jeroen Mul added to the team. As a result, the dropped Spencer Pumpelly – multiple class winner at Daytona – has ended up prowling the paddock looking for a drive at very late notice.

18 – DAC Motorsports – Lamborghini Huracan GT3 – 1:48.975 by Zach Clamant in session 7 – 27th fastest in class

The surprise package of the Roar is DAC, the team stepping up from Super Trofeo action to GTD.

21 – Konrad Motorsport – Lamborghini Huracan GT3 – 1:47.566 by Marco Mapelli in session 6 – 13th fastest in class

23 – Alex Job Racing – Audi R8 LMS GT3 1:46.973 by Pierre Kaffer in session 6 – 5th fastest in class

27 – Dream Racing Motorsports – Lamborghini Huracan GT3: 1:47.986 by Cedric Sbirrazzuoli in session 7 – 22nd fastest in class

28 – Alegra Motorsports – Porsche 911 GT3 R – 1:47.142 by Michael Christensen in session 7 – 6th fastest in class

29 – Montaplast by Land Motorsports – Audi R8 LMS GT3 1:46.957 by Jules Gounon in session 6 – 4th fastest in class

33 – Riley Motorsports Team AMG – Mercedes AMG GT3 1:46.902 by Jeroen Bleekemolen in session 6 – 2nd fastest in class

Ben Keating ran double duty between his new full-season AMG in GTD and the #8 Starworks PC car. Keating is using the opportunity to gather personal experience in high-downforce cars on fast circuits in anticipation of the delivery of his Riley Gibson for an as-yet-unconfirmed 2017 programme, likely to focus on the Le Mans 24 Hours.

46 – EBIMotors – Lamborghini Huracan GT3 – 1:47.466 by Fabio Bambini in session 6 – 12th fastest in class

48 – Paul Miller Racing – Lamborghini Huracan GT3 – 1:47.928 by Bryce Miller in session 7 – 19th fastest in class

50 – Riley Motorsports Weathertech Racing – Mercedes AMG GT3 1:47.452 by Thomas Jager in session 6 – 11th fastest in class

51 – Spirit of Race – Ferrari 488 GT3 1:47.698 by Maurizio Mediani in Session 7 – 15th fastest in class

54 – Core autosport – Porsche 911 GT3 R – 1:47.746 by Colin Braun in session 2 – 17th fastest in class

57 – Stevenson Motorsports – Audi R8 LMS GT3 – 1:46.916 by Robin Lidell in Session 6 – 3rd fastest in class

59 – Manthey Racing – Porsche 911 GT3 R 1:46.810 by Sven Meller in Session 6 – Fastest in class

61 – GRT Grasser Racing Team – Lamborghini Huracan GT3 – 1:48.619 by Milos Pavlovic in session 6 – 26th fastest in class

63 – Scuderia Corsa – Ferrari 488 GT3 – 1:47.705 by Matteo Cressoni in session 6 – 16th fastest in class

73 – Park Place Motorsports – Porsche 911 GT3 R 1:47.395 by Jorg Bergmeister in session 6 – 9th fastest in class

75 – SunEnergy1 Racing – Mercedes AMG GT3 1:47.322 by Tristan Vautier in session 6 – 7th fastest in class

86 – Michael Shank Racing – Acura NSX GT3 – 1:48.131 by Jeff Segal in session 6 – 23rd fastest in class

93 – Michael Shank Racing – Acura NSX GT3 – 1:47.929 by Andy Lally in session 7 – 20th fastest in class

97 – Turner Motorsport – BMW M6 GT3 – 1:48.467 by Jens Klinsmann in session 5 – 25th fastest in class

98 – Aston Martin Racing – Aston Martin V12 Vantage GT3 – 1:47.850 by Pedro Lamy in session 6 – 18th fastest in class

991 – TRG – Porsche 911 GT3 R – 1:47.389 by Jan Heylen in session 6 – 8th fastest in class

