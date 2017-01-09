Henderson Insurance Brokers Announced As Title Sponsors for British LMP3 Cup

Henderson Insurance Brokers have confirmed their title sponsorship of the new British LMP3 Cup Championship.

Henderson Insurance are long-term sponsors in motorsport, which since 2010, has included supporting United Autosports in their various racing programmes. In 2017, the insurance specialists will extend their sponsorship to encompass the new British LMP3 Cup Championship, formerly known as the Prototype Cup. In view of the new agreement, the championship will now be called the Henderson Insurance LMP3 Cup Championship. This LMP3 championship is the first ACO sanctioned championship to be developed in Britain.

The Henderson Insurance LMP3 Cup Championship organisers have also confirmed that the Driver’s Champion will receive an entry into the 2018 Michelin Le Mans Cup, with a value of over €45,000. The winner will race in six rounds across Europe, including the Road to Le Mans race, which takes place hours before the prestigious Le Mans 24 Hours.

The Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO), promoters of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, introduced the LMP3 class in 2015. The category has grown rapidly since then and is now accepted worldwide. Along with the Henderson Insurance LMP3 Cup Championship and the European Le Mans Series, LMP3 cars are also eligible to race in the Asian Le Mans Series, Asian Le Mans Sprint Cup, Michelin Le Mans Cup, the V de V championship and the IMSA Prototype Challenge.

In addition to becoming title sponsors to the LMP3 Cup Championship, Henderson Insurance will continue their support of the European Le Mans Series LMP3 champions, United Autosports. In 2017, United Autosports will enter the ELMS in both LMP2 and LMP3. The team will also be racing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in their Ligier JS P217.

To compliment their new sponsorship venture, Henderson Insurance has established a sports division, which will trade under the name, SportsInsure. A dedicated office has already been set up, which will cater for all the sports business enquiries received. The division will be supported by a number of sports ambassadors including Kevin Peterson, Kevin Sinfield and James Toseland.

Both Ligier UK and the Henderson Insurance LMP3 Cup Championship will be at the Autosport International Show this week (12-15 January). For anyone interested in entering the series, please visit stand 6770 in hall 20 to discuss the championship, or visit the Ligier UK stand 2400, hall 20 (adjacent to the main stage) to find out more about the most successful LMP3 car in the market, the Ligier JS P3.

Joe Henderson, Founder and CEO, Henderson Insurance Brokers:

“I’m thrilled to be teaming up with the guys at United Autosports once again and also expanding our motorsport activities by supporting the brand new British LMP3 Cup Championship. The LMP3 class has grown rapidly over the last few years and to be involved with the first ACO sanctioned LMP3 championship in Britain is great.”

Richard Dean, Ligier UK:

“I’m delighted Henderson Insurance are on board as title sponsors in the inaugural year for the new UK-based Henderson Insurance LMP3 Cup Championship. It is another huge boost for the series after the ACO have granted approval of the series here in the UK. We can now be sure of consistent technical regulations and policing of the series along with joint promotion of the LMP3 class. This is going to be a great new championship and a fantastic stepping stone for any driver wanting to race in the ELMS, or eventually the Le Mans 24 Hours.”