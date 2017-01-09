Mason & Drinkwater Set For Bathurst With Brookspeed

Brookspeed has confirmed that Aaron Mason and David Drinkwater will compete in the Bathurst 12 Hour next month in one of its pair of GT4 Porsche Cayman Clubsport MR’s in Class C, team principal Martin Braybrook has confirmed to DSC.

Mason, who raced with Brookspeed in the Gulf 12 Hours at the end of last year, has two Volkswagen Racing Cup GB championships on his CV, as well as experience driving with AMD Miltek Racing in the British Touring Car Championship.

Drinkwater meanwhile, has raced in the BMW Compact Cup and the Dubai 24 Hours in recent years. This weekend he’s set to race in the Dubai 24 once again with RKC/TGM in an A3 class Honda Civic.

This news means four seats are still left to fill for the British outfit’s maiden trip to the Australian endurance race on Mount Panorama.