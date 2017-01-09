New-Look GT86 Cup Set For Upcoming VLN Season

The 2017 GT86 Cup, which runs within the VLN championship that takes place solely on the Nürburgring Nordschleife will use a new-look car, with new regulations, for a reduced fee and more prize money.

Drivers wishing to compete in the GT86 Cup, now in its fifth season, will pay an entry fee of just €1,000 for entries received before 30 January 2017, rising to €1,800 after.

In terms of prize money, with over €50,000 of prizes for final championship positions, including €20,000 for the winning team and €12,000 for the runner-up. The third-place team receives €8,000 while fourth place earns €5,000. The winning team owner and drivers will also receive a bespoke BRM watch.

As mentioned above, the regulations have also been updated to generate more flexibility, with final standings based on points scored in eight of the nine races, according to the team’s retrospective nomination. Two points for pole position also promises to make qualifying more exciting than ever.

Another new addition to the Cup landscape is the Nürburgring 24 Hours on 27-28 May. Although not a points-scoring race, TMG will offer special incentives and prizes to encourage Cup participants to enter one of the world’s classic endurance races.

Practical on-track support will also be optimised in 2017, with an efficient spare parts supply and prompt technical support offered as standard at all nine races, plus the Nürburgring 24 Hours. Official tyre partner Pirelli will offer a similar service, delivering first-class support and expertise to help competitors maximise their CS-Cup car no matter what the conditions.

The all new cars meanwhile will be aligned with the updated external appearance of the GT86 road car, while existing participants will be given the technical support to also upgrade their vehicles.

The CS-Cup car is available for €45,900 (plus VAT) to participants who sign up to the GT86 Cup and can be financed on favourable terms via TOYOTA Kreditbank for Germany-based entrants.